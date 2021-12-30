FIRST VIDEOS | NEW JANUARY 2022 | THE ITALIAN SERIES MONTEROSSI | THE TENDER BAR BY GEORGE CLOONEY | TIME IS UP

FIRST VIDEOS, NEW JANUARY 2022: THE ITALIAN SERIE MONTEROSSI, THE TENDER BAR BY GEORGE CLOONEY, TIME IS UP, THE LEGEND OF VOX MACHINA (On Thursday 30 December 2021)

The appointment with the ANNOUNCEMENTS from JANUARY 2022 by Amazon PRIME VIDEO. If you missed the posts on ANNOUNCEMENTS related to Netflix and Disney Plus just click HERE and HERE. After an incredibly rich December, JANUARY which opens the dances of 2022 is a little more “poor” of proposals for Amazon PRIME VIDEO but not at all discounted indeed … Do not miss the new one SERIES ITALIAN Amazon Original, MONTEROSSI based on the novels of Alessandro Robecchi starring Fabrizio Bentivoglio, while remaining on the “made in Italy” theme comes the film Tre Sorelle. Then we point out the films The TENDER Bar directed by GEORGE CLOONEY with … Read on bubinoblog

