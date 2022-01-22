First waiter and pizza holder, now rich thanks to Bitcoins: “We need study and analysis”

CAGLIARI. Money, a lot of money, more and more. They are young, twenty-four. But they already have capital in hand which, translated into euros, is worth more than 400 thousand for one and about 150 thousand for the other. They do not come from an inheritance or from a Superenalotto win. Luck doesn’t exist. The source is Bitcoin investment.

Diego Deplano and Giuseppe Sanna (these are their names) are cryptocurrency investors. The first is by Selargius, the second by Assemini. No glitz. Only a lot of tenacity, ambitions, study and training to get to tell what they have done in recent years. Their path is similar, but they met when Deplano had already set foot in the world of Bitcoin and Sanna was still only involved in marketing.

“I was looking at my father who is a policeman, I respected him, but I thought that I would not have wanted to reach his age with a mortgage still to be paid off,” explains Deplano, who still remembers how it all started. He was just 17. “I don’t have a diploma, I didn’t study, I didn’t have a euro in my pocket, I was wondering how I could make money to help others”.

He found the way out and partly traveled. From that moment on he rolled up his sleeves and went to be a waiter. He put aside everything he was earning and decided to quit his job and go to study, but not to get a diploma. To learn about Bitcoin, the virtual currency created in 2009.

“I studied from 6 in the morning until midnight, the first investment was 2 thousand euros. At the end of 2019 I had over 80 thousand euros. In part I used them to pay off my father’s mortgage, I immediately invested the others again, today I count over 400 thousand euros, all invested “. No cricket for the head then. No new cars (Deplano runs with a used one for 4 thousand euros) and not even a house. Continue living with the father. “I take just what I need to live, a maximum of one thousand euros, but I’m not interested in material assets, I want to continue investing to get to 56 million euros at the age of 35 so as to buy companies, and therefore not work for companies “.

Sanna’s path was similar. He was a pizza rack and managed to raise about 500 euros a month. His brother has always hung out in the world of finance, and he too, like Deplano, tried to set aside a nest egg for his first investment. from 2016 to 2018. The few outings he allowed himself were subsidized by his parents, the money he earned bringing pizzas, kept them, and studied engineering (he needs two exams to graduate). Only at the end of 2018 did he decide to quit his job. But the first investment came about a year later.

He started with almost half of all the money he had kept: 10 thousand of 18 thousand euros earned in three years. “I was and am very humble, so much so that I’m not interested in having who knows what expensive car or anything else,” says Sanna who apparently doesn’t really stand out from her peers. “Today my capital amounts to about 150 thousand euros and I manage about 2 thousand people through the network, there are those who earn more than me because maybe they started with a higher capital”. He too is very ambitious: “I would like to become the president of the republic one day and I want to give work and help people, improving the world”. In part, the latest project has already started because the two boys are creating their own currency, with the aim of saving the oceans from plastic pollution. But beware, it’s not all as simple as it seems. There is a long, constant and expensive training behind the two young financial geniuses.

“I spent about 35 thousand euros on training, so be wary of those who offer you online courses of 500 or a thousand euros”, says Deplano. “I spent about 20 thousand”, says Sanna instead who wants to say to those who want to approach the world of investments in cryptocurrencies: “You must not be skeptical, follow the right people”.