First week without face masks: Did covid-19 cases increase or decrease? | Economy

Since May 1, Colombia began a new stage in the health emergency due to covid-19, by eliminating the use of face masks in open and closed places, and lifting the mandatory vaccination card to enter commercial establishments and shows. , among other measures.

Furthermore, statistically, The Ministry of Health went from delivering a daily contagion report to a weekly one, which will be released before the end of each week.

Precisely, in the first week of lifting the sanitary measures, The Ministry of Health reported 978 new cases, which increased the number of infected to 6,093,645 cases.

According to the statistical record, between May 1 and May 5, there were 12 deathsbringing the total number of deaths to 139,809, after 85,751 were processed, of which 28,560 were PCR and 57,191 antigen.

For its part, there were 600 recovered in the country.

The Vice Minister of Public Health and Provision of Services, Germán Escobar Morales, pointed out in front of the figures that the country has presented a flattened behavior in covid-19 cases.

“Every death counts, of course, but the figures have shown that there is low community transmission behavior”Held.

Even so, he invited the territories to continue working and not lower their guard on vaccination against covid-19.

“We invite the country to continue with this vaccination effort, it is important to find the territorial and population pockets where we have the greatest gaps. We must actively search in the company of the different health agents”and mentioned the pediatric population and the need to increase coverage and strengthen strategies.

