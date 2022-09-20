FirstBank opens over twenty branches

FirstBank opened this morning about twenty branches, mainly in the metropolitan area, and resumed its operations in the call center, the conglomerate reported.

Among the FirstBank branches that opened their doors from ten in the morning are those on 65 de Infantería avenue, Diego and San Francisco avenues, all in Río Piedras; the branch at Avenida Ponce de León 2507 in Hato Rey, Condado I and II, as well as the branches in Forest Hills, Drive In Plaza, Plaza del Parque and Bayamón Oeste Shopping Center.

The institution also opened its branches in Las Catalinas I and II, Dorado, Fajardo, Las Cumbres in Guaynabo, while considering offering services to Plaza Carolina, Galería Los Paseos and The Outlets at Montehiedra in Cupey and Plaza Acuario in Toa Alta if those areas had electric service.

Branches will remain open until 2:30 p.m.

FirstBank indicated that the call center to support business customers would also start operations at 10:00 a.m., through 787-729-8149 (Corporate Banking) or 787-729-8136 (Business Banking). Cash remittance requests will be delivered, based on carrier availability, while electronic transactions (ACH) and wire transfers will be processed as usual.

For their part, Banco Popular and Oriental Bank reported that they will keep their respective branches closed this Monday until they verify that Hurricane Fiona allows them to resume their work.

Except for critical services, Popular reported that both its central offices and its network of branches will remain closed to the public. The institution expects to resume its operations as usual, on Tuesday, September 20, if the weather conditions so allow.

El Nuevo Día learned that Popular’s call centers will offer services starting Monday morning, as weather conditions allow. Similarly, automated services such as Tele Banco Popular and the online banking platform will be available.

Through your social network on Facebook, FirstBank also reported that it was contemplating resuming operations of its call centerweather conditions permitting, this Monday, September 19.

The institution encouraged its clients to make use of its 300 ATMs and online services.

For its part, Oriental Bank reported that this Monday morning, the executive management will evaluate the damage that a branch may have received or any other effect that the cyclone may have had on its operations in order to determine when they will resume their services.

Similarly, savings and credit cooperatives such as the one in Arecibo (CoopACA), Cooperativa Oriental, Camuy Cooperativa and Coop Zeno Gandía also ceased operations in their branches and offices this Monday, with the expectation of resuming their services on Tuesday, September 20. .

Although the institutions ask clients and partners to use their digital tools or ATMs, this will depend on whether the ATMs have electricity and whether the clients have mobile or internet service.