Firstborn Shiloh is desperate

Brad Pitt’s family turns their backs on him: after losing custody of the children, entrusted to Angelina Jolie, he is alone. The only one to suffer from the distance is little Shiloh.

For Brad Pitt another solo Christmas is coming. The Hollywood star and his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, put a stop to their romance in 2016 by divorcing in the worst way, amidst accusations and legal battles. The actress has been confirmed in custody of their five minor children, a decision that has created turmoil in relations. The only one to take the actor’s defense is the 14-year-old Shiloh which, according to a source to the magazine Ok, suffers from the distance of his father. The siblings would be getting used to the distance, in particular Maddox that he hasn’t used his father’s surname on documents for some time. The couple’s eldest son also reportedly testified against his father in court in the custody dispute.

Shiloh Jolie Pitt desperate for her father’s distance

There eldest daughter biological of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt suffers from the distance of her dad. Shiloh she would have been impressed by the court’s decision to turn her back on the actor and would like to spend more time with him. These are the words of a family friend leaked to the British weekly Ok:

She is very tested by these quarrels and spite that have upset her life. Shiloh is desperate to see her father but cannot due to the latest court rulings. Will have to be content with a short trip. She is the only one who has decided not to turn her back on her famous dad

Brad Pitt hopes to make peace with Angelina Jolie

The British portal also talks about the relationship between the two Hollywood stars who with their love made millions of fans from all over the world dream. After the accusations and legal battles that began from the first day of the separation, Brad Pitt lost and today he finds himself alone, abandoned by his family. The source added:

Sanremo 2022, Giulia Stabile supports Sangiovanni: “Support all Butterflies and this beautiful baby”