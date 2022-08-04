Fiscal instability puts social welfare at risk

By Leonel Ibarra – strategicandbusiness.net

Costa Rica’s economy, one of the most dynamic in the Central American region, has lost its growth rate, among other things due to the loss of fiscal momentum, the low level of investment as a result of the reduction in foreign investment in the country and the loss of international competitiveness in recent years; points to a report prepared by the Central American Institute for Fiscal Studies (ICEFI) on the challenges of the new government.

The report indicates that the country continues to be considered an economy with a high level of human development and upper middle income. However, in recent years, the achievements in terms of social welfare “have been put at risk for the fiscal instabilitywhich has been manifested by growing public debt and fiscal deficit produced primarily by a low tax effort and increasing public spending.

ICEFI considers that the Government of Costa Rica continues with its fiscal ordering effort, however, to achieve these results, the model, in its passive estimation, suggests a decrease in public spending of 2.3% of the Gross Domestic Product in the period 2022-2027, coming mainly from the salary contraction and the payment of interest on the debt at 1.6% and 0.8% of GDP, respectively.