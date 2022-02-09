Fisco lurking, the error that condemns you – Libero Quotidiano





Pay attention (also) to family expenses. The Tax in fact it does not spare even the purchases related to the family. This is the case reported by a taxpayer who is a member of an agricultural holding who was notified of a notice with which it was found a higher income, according to some payments and bank movements, inbound and outbound not justified. The judges, explains the Sole24Ore who told the story, in the first instance only partially accepted the appeal of the person concerned. For this the man appealed again, arguing that the assessment was not founded. But nothing, the judges rejected the appeal. The reason?





Bank accounts can also be used for quantify the income earned from the activity carried out and that it is up to the taxpayer to prove that the “unjustified” movements are not fiscally relevant. Basically, it is considered that more revenues are linked to the significant probability “that the taxpayer will make use of all the accounts available to him for remittances and withdrawals relating to the exercise of the activity”.





Hence the taxpayer’s task of prove that there is “fiscal irrelevance” of the sums handled, so that those sums are not the result of anything shady. And it is not enough – conclude the judges – “to argue that the account was used only for the management of family needs: it is necessary that the taxpayer provide adequate documentation “.



