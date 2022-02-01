Fisco, with the go-ahead from the Privacy Guarantor (and the Pnrr goals to be achieved) the game of data crossing to find the evaders opens

In between there were the pandemic and the launch of the Recovery planwhich includes ambitious objectives and targets regarding the reduction oftax evasion. En passant the college of Privacy Guarantornow led by Pasquale Stanzione. Thus, two years after the inclusion of the law in the Budget Law 2020the authority has given the green light to the scheme of decree which governs the use of the information contained in thearchive of financial reports and in the other databases available to Come in to identify the taxpayers to be subjected to checks as they present “symptoms” of poor tax loyalty. The opinion, dated December 22, was made known at the end of January. An indispensable assist for the government: the time schedule del Pnrr – on which Wednesday, with the Colle game closed, Mario Draghi intends to take stock in the council of ministers – expects that by the end of June the necessary provisions will be approved to complete the “pseudonymization”Of the data (it involves making them not directly attributable to a specific person until the analysis is complete) and the digital infrastructure is created. It is the first step to reduce the propensity to escape, a specific commitment made in the Plan. And whoever goes to government after the 2023 elections will have to continue on this path to obtain European subsidies.

However, the path is still long. Hence the actual start-up of the risk analysis machine, managed by theRevenue Agency with the support of Sogei, there are several steps to take. It is unlikely that the creation of the analysis datasetthat is the set of information to be sifted (one potentially goes from opening and closing balances of current accounts to the data on real estate and movable assets, utilities and expenses from which deductions derive), and then of that control, that is the group of taxpayers to be put under the lens because they have spent too much compared to the declared income or have characteristics similar to those of subjects already discovered to under-invoice. The Ministry of Economy he will first have to put his hand to the draft decree, because the decision of the Guarantor is subordinate to a series of conditions related to typology of treatments and data examined, transparencyright of access, district of the right to obtain the limitation of processing and measures to ensure a adequate involvement from flesh and blood personnel – moreover already explicitly provided for – to monitor the outcome of the automated process.

The budget law for 2020, it should be remembered, modified the Privacy Code by inserting the “interests protected in tax matters and the performance of prevention and fight against tax evasion“In the list of objectives that they come before the individual’s right to data protection and can therefore justify limitations. Consequently, for example, the Authority has no objection that data subjects are excluded from having the right to know whether their data is being examined by the Agency for the purposes of risk analysis. But he turns up his nose at the processing of data relating to health costs (even if only the information on the deductions enjoyed would be used) and the various limitations envisaged for taxpayers who will fall in the analysis dataset compared to those of the control set, given that the Revenue will be able to keep the latter until tenth year following that of the reminder for regularization while the first will “expire” eight years after that of the tax return.

Now, having received the ok, it is necessary to balance the respect of these poles with the ultimate goal of the risk analysis exercise and the expected repercussions on public coffers, from which tax evasion subtracts a hundred billion per year. According to insiders, the use of big data could mark a real one turning point in the fight against the most difficult type of fraud to detect, that from omitted invoicing, which assumes the consent between two economic operators or, on a small scale, between seller and buyer. To be clear, we are talking about the classic proposal “70 euros with the invoice, 50 without”. In these cases, of course, there is none electronic invoicing that takes into account that the invoice does not exist: the only way to deal with the problem is to exploit the information assets of the Revenue Agency which in the meantime has also equipped itself with specialised personnel in computer science and data analysis.

The square must be found by the end of June. And the same deadline is marked in red for another reason: the PNRR requires the government to complete the legislation on “further actions effective based on the report on possible measures to reduce evasion from non-invoicing “, in fact. There is plenty of choice among the proposals put in black and white by finance department of the Mef in the document published at the end of December: it ranges from further incentives to consumers, for example instant extractions of the receipt lottery, to the possibility of predicting that the compliance letters in the event of no reply, they are transformed into titles with enforceable effectiveness (a kind of mini tax bill), up to the use of data scraping to collect useful information for the taxman on the web. Some ideas, such as the latter, should still be submitted for the opinion of the Guarantor. Almost all of them are politically incandescent and will be more and more so as they approach elections of 2023. Fortunately, the decision must be made now. And in 2023 and 2024, the control over the results in terms of reduction of the tax gap (the propensity to escape), respectively 17.6% and 15.8% from the current one 18.5%. Commitments that will tie hands to whoever goes to the government at the beginning of the next term, whatever it promises to the voters.