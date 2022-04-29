Fish Ruiz gives a gift to Perro Bermúdez

The Guatemalan national team played yesterday against his similar MexicoI find that despite having a lot of criticism for the aztec mediareceived coverage at the level of one of FIFA datewhich was broadcast by the TUDN chain, where the famous narrator works Enrique Bermudez, better known as the Dog.

The storyteller is participating in the last games of his career, after announcing that he will retire after the Qatar World Cup 2022before this he has received several tributes and yesterday taking advantage of the duel against the chapines, it was the historic Carlos the Fish Ruiz who joined in the congratulations, telling an anecdote and giving him a special gift.

Ruiz recorded a video dedicated to him Dogwhich was broadcast at halftime of yesterday’s game, where the Guatemalan recounted some passages from his childhood, where he recalled that together with his mates They played soccer while narrated with the phrases of Bermudez Y they dreamed with ever participating in a game where he commented on a play.

Something that only the Fishwho as testimony indicated that his dream came true after Enrique Bermudez narrate some of his encounters when he was active as soccer playerboth with the Guatemalan national teamlike when he was part of the Puebla from 2009 to 2010 in Liga MX and where he scored several points.

Lastly, the historical scorer of the Blue and White He sent a Blue and White shirt to the Dog, signed and with a special dedication. “I want to give you a gift on my part and on the part of my country, which is the Guatemalan national team and keep it like many others that you have in your wardrobeI wish you a lot of blessings”.