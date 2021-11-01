Fishing licenses, France-UK high voltage on denied permits. London counter-ultimatum: “48 hours to withdraw threats of retaliation”

High voltage between France And UK on the “fish war“In the English Channel, the dispute over fishing licenses in British waters, denied by London after Brexit to about two hundred of the four hundred French fishermen who had requested it. In recent days the Elysée had given an ultimatum threatening, in case of failure to release the situation, the landing ban to UK fishing boats starting from 2 November, with strict controls on arrivals from the island: and moving on to a factual warning on Thursday, with the detention of two ships. On Sunday the theme was the focus of a bilateral lasted about half an hour between the two presidents Boris Johnson and Emmanuel Macron, on the sidelines of the G20 in Rome. Apparently, however, the meeting was not conclusive, given that the British foreign secretary on Monday Liz Truss assigned a term of 48 hours in Paris to “collect his unreasonable threats“Of retaliation. If not, he said, the United Kingdom’s response would be triggered: that is, the formal complaint of violation of the Comprehensive Free Trade Treaty (Tca) signed with the entire European Union after the exit.

Concluded at the end of 2020, thepost-Brexit agreement on fishing provides that fishermen from France and other EU states can continue to work in British waters under certain conditions. In some disputed areas, London and the Anglo-Norman island of Jersey have recognized further 210 permanent licenses, but Paris invokes at least another 200 according to the pacts. Secretary of the Environment of the Johnson Cabinet, George Eustice, ensures that Britain has approved the 98% of license applications arrived from the EU, version denied by Paris. “For 4 years the agreements were discussed, ten months later various points are not applied: we cannot be silent, it is a question of trust and credibility ”, Macron said at a press conference in Rome. “Now the ball is in their court, if they do not make concrete gestures then the measures from November 2nd will be carried out ”. Referring to the suspicion of his electoral interest to turn up the tones in view of the presidential elections next April, Foreign Secretary Truss commented sharply: “We can see that in France there is an election coming up. But I’m still not remotely happy with what is happening, ”she said.