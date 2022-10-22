Fishnet stockings, the sexy autumn trend that Zendaya, Marimar Vega teach you to use

The fall season has already begun and despite the fact that little by little vibrant colors gradually transform into shades of brown and yellowthere is a trend that is not destroyed, only transformed, the truth is that, year after year, stockings take on a new air accompanied by new celebrities who join the trend.

Celebrities who have joined the trend of fishnet and colored stockings

Zendaya

Zendaya caused a stir when she attended Paris Fashion Week, held a few days ago, when she appeared in a total black look with fishnet stockings that included the Valentino monogram.

Marimar Vega

One of the guests at Maite Perroni and Andrés Tovar’s wedding was Marimar Vega, who wore a look made up of a black dress with an opening that allowed to see the fishnet stockings that she woreit was the rhombus design that could remind us of the famous actress from ‘Euphoria’.

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa, the singer of the moment, not only has a good group of fans, she has also become one of the favorites of the specialized fashion media, this for his incredible taste when it comes to dressing and, above all, for using trends according to the season. Here we can see her wearing a brown outfit and stockings during her stay in Bogotá.

chiara ferragini

The Italian fashion influencer knows perfectly how to wear a trend, in this case we can see her with fishnet stockings and mini skirt all by Miu Miu, colors very adhoc with autumn.

sydney sweeney

Here we leave you a plus that will also be part of the trends of the season, the ‘Euphoria’ actress was one of the first to predict colored stockings as an alternative to wear during the fall and continue in some way with the vibrant colors in the fall.