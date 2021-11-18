Fisker, here is the Ocean SUV at the Los Angeles Auto Show

A highly anticipated electric SUV was presented to the media and the public on Wednesday: here are all the details on the Fisker Ocean by Fisker Inc (NYSE: FSR).

What happened

On Wednesday Fisker unveiled the Fisker Ocean electric SUV during the media day of the 2021 LA Auto Show.

The vehicle is sold for a starting price of $ 37,499 before tax credits and government incentives; the high-end versions of the vehicle are priced at $ 49,999 and $ 68,999, respectively. The first 5,000 Oceans produced will be the launch editions of the Fisker Ocean One at a price of $ 68,999.

Key features shown include a SolarSky sunroof and a 17.1-inch Revolve rotating screen; a one-button mode allows the Ocean to roll down all windows and retract a sliding roof by activating “California mode”. Fisker said the company has filed a patent for the vehicle’s swiveling screen technology.

“Our mission is to create the most innovative and sustainable vehicles in the world that are also affordable, and it all starts with the Fisker Ocean as we fully embrace a clean future for all,” he said. Henrik Fisker, CEO of Fisker.

Fisker expects the EPA range of the Fisker Ocean Sport to be 250 miles on a single charge; premium range vehicles will have a range of between 340 and 350 miles on a single charge.

The Fisker Ocean Sport has a 0-60mph acceleration of 6.9 seconds; the Fisker Ocean Extreme reaches 60mph in 3.6 seconds.

The interior of the Fisker Ocean is completely vegan and uses recycled materials; five passengers can enter the Fisker Ocean.

The technology included in the Fisker Ocean will allow the vehicle to charge other electric cars, transmit power to the electrical grid, or serve as a backup power source for homes in an emergency.

Fisker offers an option to rent a vehicle using its “innovative Flexee Lease contract”: the offer does not include a long-term commitment and includes an annual deductible of 30,000 miles; this subscription model starts at $ 379 per month and has a one-time fee of $ 2,999.

Fourteen colors will be available for the Fisker Ocean.

Because it is important

Fisker has published the details of the Ocean and the numbers of reservations collected during the year; it is the first time the Ocean has been fully publicly introduced, as well as being the first time several features have been announced.

Production of the Ocean will begin on November 17, 2022 with the partner Magna International (NYSE: MGA); the vehicles are expected to be delivered to the first customers in Europe and the US at the end of next year.

In 2023, production is expected to reach around 5,000 vehicles per month; deliveries to other countries such as China will begin in the same year.

Fisker has an existing partnership with Magna and Foxconn to help develop and manufacture electric vehicles.

FSR price movement

The shares plummeted 10% to $ 21.41; since the beginning of the year, the shares of the electric car company have risen by 62%.

Please note: the author has a long position in FSR stocks.

Photo: Business Wire