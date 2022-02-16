Fisker Ocean, the electric SUV debuts at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

The Californian company presents the Fisker Ocean at the Mobile World Congress. The electric SUV, 4.7 meters long, can be fitted with an engine or two zero-emission units: the powers vary from 275 to 550 hp, the range reaches 563 km. The price list? It should start at around 33,000 euros

Giulio Masperi February 16 – Milan

The time schedule is respected. The American company Fisker will present the first zero-emission SUV, the Ocean model, to the European market at the Mobile World Congress staged in Barcelona, ​​Spain, from February 28 to March 3, 2022. Henrik Fisker, Danish entrepreneur, former designer of iconic cars – including the BMW Z8 and the Aston Martin V8 Vantage -, he founded his own company specializing in electric cars with the aim of combining style, functionality and respect for the environment. The Fisker Ocean model has powers between 275 and 550 hp, and autonomy up to 563 km.

FISKER OCEAN: PRODUCTION FROM END 2022 – The European launch of the Ocean SUV, which will represent the center of gravity of the range, anticipates the start of production, which was expected by the end of 2022 and is confirmed. The price list? In the United States, where the car was shown at the Los Angeles Motor Show in November 2021, it has a starting price of $ 37,499 (just under 33,000 euros). In Europe, the list prices should reflect the American ones, with an attack price in Germany, communicated in the summer of 2021, below 32 thousand euros. Production of the Fisker Ocean electric SUV will begin in November 2022 at the Magna International plants in Graz, Austria; the first results are foreseen in some European countries and on the North American market.

FISKER OCEAN: FEATURES AND PRICES – The Fisker electric SUV, 4,775 meters long, 1,994 meters wide and 1,631 meters high, is available in the United States in the starting version, Ocean Sport, which has a single 275 Hp engine combined with front-wheel drive and a “Touring Range” battery. lithium-ion phosphate (actual capacity has not been declared) capable of sprinting from 0 to 100 km / h in 6.9 seconds, with a maximum range of 402 km. The range also includes the Fisker Ocean Ultra version, equipped with two motors and AWD four-wheel drive, 540 hp and 0-100 km / h sprint in 3.9 seconds, with a “Hyper Range” battery that exploits the technology of nickel-manganese-cobalt cells for a range of 547 km (in the US at a price of $ 49,999).

FISKER OCEAN: TOP OF THE RANGE – The increased battery, the two engines with maximum power of 550 Hp, 0-100 km / h in 3.6 seconds, and the autonomy of 563 km are the characteristics of the Ocean Extreme versions, and of the launch edition (limited to 5,000 units), the Fisker Ocean One, which includes exclusive details such as specific 22-inch wheels and blue bodywork Big Sur (both from $ 68,999). And to multiply the autonomy, the roof covered with photovoltaic solar panels to recharge the battery pack – on the two most expensive standard versions – will be able to make a contribution, in ideal conditions, estimated by the Californian company up to over 3,200 km.