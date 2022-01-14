Fisker piques curiosity with a teaser of his electric supercar which he then removes

Henrik Fisker provided some early clues to the future electric supercar that it intends to bring to the road. Indeed, the CEO of Fisker posted on Twitter a first teaser of this car. In the message you can read that the car is undergoing aerodynamic tests and that the results have been fantastic. Fisker also adds that the car will enter a market segment that does not yet exist. Eventually, the CEO adds that the teaser would be online for a short time.

In fact, Fisker later removed the tweet. Fortunately, it remained online enough for several users to take a screenshot and save the image of the car. It was obviously a move for the fans of the brand, to keep the attention and curiosity high on the company’s projects. Recently, the manufacturer has formalized the production specifications of the Ocean SUV which will go into production towards the end of the year. We also know that Fisker has ambitious expansion plans that go through a major collaboration agreement with Foxconn.

But let’s get to the teaser of this mysterious electric supercar.