FIST: Forged in Shadow Torch appears registered for Nintendo Switch in Taiwan

The Taiwanese age rating system has listed the metroidvania FIST: Forged in Shadow Torch for nintendo switch. It is a 2D action adventure developed by TiGames that was born incubated with the PlayStation China Hero Project; It went on sale last September on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, and a month later it came to PC. At the moment the study or the publisher Bilibili have not mentioned other platforms.

“After the animals of Torch City were defeated by the invading Robotic Legion in the War of Resistance six years ago, former Resistance fighter Rayton the rabbit has remained in the shadows,” is what we can read in the official synopsis from FIST: Forged In Shadow Torch. Our protagonist, Rayton, will jump back into action after a friend is arrested: that will lead him to suit up in their metallic suit to fight those who oppress them in Torch City.

Developed in Unreal Engine 4players can make use of different weapons that will give us different possibilities to make our way through enemies and reach new areas of the scenarios, hence it is considered metroidvania. Likewise, we’ll take on bosses with their own fighting styles as we help Rayton unmask the conspiracy behind Torch City.

A pleasant surprise from the Chinese industry

In our analysis we conclude that “let’s find better alternatives than FIST: Forged In Shadow Torch section by section, but the whole makes this an essential adventure for fans of metroidvania of action behind unusually high values ​​for an independent studio debut is one of the funniest titles so far this year. If these are the first steps of the new Asian talent, we can only expect big surprises during the generation”. After its release it was updated to add an easy mode.