Fitbit and Will Smith team up to put health first

Actor, producer and musician Will Smith joins the Fitbit family as our new ambassador[1] . As part of the strategic partnership, Fitbit and Will have joined forces to create exclusive content on social media, Fitbit Premium and the upcoming “Best Shape of My Life” YouTube Originals documentary series.

To help you rebuild and redefine your routine, Fitbit and Will Smith are collaborating to develop exclusive content on Fitbit Premium, which will include a variety of health and wellness programs focusing on the physical and mental aspects of strength, which today define better health. Through video sessions with Will and his training team, Premium members can join this journey with training sessions, mindfulness sessions and everything from HIIT and strength training to yoga and meditation.

The first session, which begins on September 27, is designed to set the tone for your day with a challenging and accessible workout with Will and his coach. Not only will he present the content of his journey, but the sessions will also be created to fit into your daily routine, anytime, anywhere. The program will expand in the coming months and join the library with over 500 cardio and mindfulness exercises already available for Premium members.

Fitbit helps people live healthier, more active lives with data, inspiration and guidance so they can achieve their goals more easily. Fitbit creates products and experiences that promote daily health and exercise. Fitbit products are available for purchase at nearly 39,000 retailers in more than 100 countries. Fitbit’s innovative and versatile smartwatch line includes smartwatches Fitbit Sense ™ And Fitbit Versa ™, activity bracelets Fitbit Charge 4 ™And Fitbit Inspire 2 ™ children’s watch Fitbit Ace 2 ™. The range also includes the smart scale Fitbit Aria Air.

Fitbit delivers personalized experiences, insights and guidance through leading software and interactive tools, such as Fitbit The Fitbit app and operating system for smartwatches. Fitbit subscription service, Fitbit PremiumOffers advanced information and guidance in the Fitbit app to help you reach your health and fitness goals. Fitbit Premium + Health Workout It offers virtual training with health experts and personalized plans based on your data. For companies there too Fitbit health solutions with special Software designed e health plans NS employees.

Fitbit Fitbits The logo is registered as a trademark FitbitAnd a company. In the United States and other countries. Further information on trademark protection can be found at www.fitbit.com/legal/trademark-list. Third bar Brand protection Belongs to special for owner.

