Fitbit gives us the ECG thanks to the latest update

The electrocardiogram function on Charge 5 is coming, it is really worth buying it and updating the system. It remains, in fact, one of the few smart trackers to include this function on the wrist. Finally the system update is coming thanks to the release of Google.

Fitbit Charge 5 it has recently been on the market, it is a smart watch (smartband) equipped with many useful functions especially for those who practice sports, compatible with iOS And Android. In fact, it is equipped with sensors capable of to monitor the effectiveness of our exercises and our sleep rhythms as well as having other features, such as GPS integrated and tools management for our daily training.

Fitbit has decided to release a update through the system of Google which allows you to access and activate the function electrocardiogram, allowing to detect and our heartbeat, keeping track of the possible presence of atrial fibrillation . It had already been announced earlier but had not yet been made available to date. In reality, the update will not only be limited to this function. The other function will concern the possibility of get your daily recovery level, could prove interesting, especially for those who play sports and want to evaluate whether it is possible to start with a new exercise, or whether to rest at least one day and then resume with training. In the future there may be the possibility to add another operation: blood glucose detection.

Fitbit Charge 5: Here’s how it’ll work

Its new functionality will be available with the help of a new application directly on the display of your smartband, once you have updated the firmware. It will then be necessary to update the program to access the function. Once updated, you just have to try all the features introduced. You can test the validity of the software and, through heartbeats, detect the presence of possible atrial fibrillations. At this point an ECG trace will be produced which can be shared in PDF format with your doctor. The execution is really simple: you will need to keep two fingers above the side sensors for about 30 seconds and we will have the test result.

For what concern level of daily recovery, on the other hand, it will be a function reserved exclusively for premium subscribers (with a subscription starting at 8.99 per month or 79.99 per year, including three months free trial). This function, as already mentioned previously, allows you to evaluate if you need to rest or can resume with training by collecting specific data: data collected on sleep, sports activities and heartbeats. The update is already available for other versions of Fitbit, such as Luxe or even Versa.

We just have to wait further news regarding the latest update. It is really worth buying a Charge 5, not only if you are a lover of physical activity, but also for the our health, given its potential and its effectiveness, in controlling our body and thanks to ability to share essential data in PDF format with our doctor.