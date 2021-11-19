Fitbit launches Charge 5, the fitness tracker that has everything to be a smartwatch

It is the most advanced fitness and wellness tracker ever produced by the American company so far

To keep track of fitness, stress, heart health, sleep and general well-being, Fitbit has launched Charge 5, the American company’s most advanced fitness and wellness tracker ever, with an even thinner, lighter (weighs only 28 grams) and elegant, a brighter color touch screen and a battery that lasts up to a week. And free the first 6 months of a Fitbit Premium subscription to access in-depth data and statistics, receive personalized recommendations and take informed action with more than 500 workouts, relaxation sessions and nutritional content that help you do what is best for you every day. your body.

premium news – One of the novelties included in the Premium package, which constantly keeps physical activity and rest on the scale, is the new “Daily recovery” function which every morning assigns the user a personalized score based on their levels of fatigue (activity), heart rate variability (Hrv) and recent sleep, in order to give a parameter that allows you to quickly understand if your body is ready to train or if, instead, it is preferable to focus on recovery. And when the score is low, it provides an analysis of the aspects that influenced it and gives some suggestions to improve the day. Charge 5 also offers built-in GPS, 20 training modes, automatic training recognition and an estimate of your V02 max. And, with Premium, it gives you access to over 200 workouts designed by certified instructors and famous brands including Daily Burn, barre3, obé and Les Mills’ new high-intensity exercises.

stress management – In 2020, when the world was at its hardest time of the pandemic, 4 out of 10 adults reported feeling very stressed. To help better manage this condition, Fitbit Charge 5 uses an Eda sensor that measures the body’s response to stress by detecting small changes in the sweat glands on the fingers. The smartwatch also allows you to access your stress management score on the Fitbit app which, every day, helps you understand if you are mentally ready to face new challenges or if it is preferable to recover.

The heart under control – The Charge 5’s sensors also help keep an eye on heart health by detecting potential signs of atrial fibrillation, the world’s most common heart disease consisting of an irregular heart rhythm. Since the launch of the Ecg app on Sense, users have taken over four million heart rate measurements. In addition, Charge 5 offers continuous detection of the heartbeat and sends notifications in case it is too high or low compared to your personal ranges: there are many factors that influence the heart rhythm, but they could indicate a heart disease to be investigated. In addition to heart health management, Charge 5 via the Health Metrics panel on the Fitbit app offers a holistic view of key health stats, including respiratory rate, skin temperature change, and blood oxygen saturation. With Premium, it is also possible to track long-term trends and personal intervals. And then there are a series of analyzes on sleep, a fundamental element for well-being. Charge 5 provides a daily sleep score, sleep stages, and smart alarms. Premium members also have access to more in-depth analysis and personalized advice to improve the quality of their rest. Fitbit Charge 5 is available for $ 179.99, and includes a 6-month Fitbit Premium subscription (for new and returning users).

