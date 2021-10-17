Fitbit Premium, with StrongWill you can train with Will Smith

Six new training programs for the body and mind, curated by the star together with his coaches, arrive on Fitbit Premium.

The actor Will Smith became last summer new Fitbit ambassador with the aim of throwing exclusive social content, in addition to the upcoming YouTube Originals docuseries, “Best Shape of My Life”, focusing on the physical and mental aspects of the strength that today define better health. The star has in fact publicly announced her commitment to improving every aspect of her health and well-being, which is why she is also standing personally creating and curating an exclusive set of content on Fitbit Premium.

The StrongWill program

In the proposal curated by Will Smith, who takes the name of StrongWill, they are six training programs available today to burn calories and stimulate endorphins, as well as mindfulness sessions (all content is in English). Thanks to workouts by resistance to relaxation techniques, members Fitbit Premium they can therefore train with the star cinematographic and musical and its coaches, to make their body and mind even stronger, following these cycles:

Bodyweight training: Will Smith is no stranger to weightlifting, but sometimes even “Willy the Prince of Bel-Air” can’t get to the gym. Join trainer Roz the Diva to learn new muscle strengthening techniques that you can perform without a lot of tools and explore one of Will’s favorite exercises.

Main challenge: to reach new fitness goals, start with your strength, because that's where your peak performance is "born and grown." Join trainer Jahdy to explore Will's favorite techniques for strengthening, engaging and enhancing your strength.

Find your center: Will Smith often makes it clear: When you train your body, it's just as important to train your mind. Join trainer Faith Hunter to find your mental shape with deep breathing exercises and meditation.

Mobility Yoga: practicing Yoga was critical to Will's success towards his well-being. Follow trainer Hiro Landazuri in his mobility yoga classes to work on your physical ability, flexibility and stability. Namaste!

Let's Go Cardio !: in this workout, trainer Maya Monza guides you from warm-up, through 10 high-intensity cardio exercises, to cool-down. Prepare some water and a towel, as this is about increasing your heart rate and sweating. As Will says, "Let's light this oven!"

HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training) for the upper body: the faster the better! The Bianca G trainer offers a high-energy, high-intensity workout focused on the upper body with the aim of burning calories, increasing endurance and gaining muscle mass quickly.

With the aim of improving his well-being, Will has also started wearing Charge 5, the new most advanced Fitbit tracker ever. which supplements his diet, reminds him of make constant movement and supports him in the management of stress and psychophysical health. As he stated on his social channels, “I spent countless days of bingeing on snacks and I wasn’t feeling my best physically. I love my body, so I want to get back on track with my overall health and well-being ”.