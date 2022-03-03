Fitbit recalls 1.7 million smartwatches due to risk of burns

New Fitbit watch now monitors stress levels 2:17

(CNN) — Fitbit is recalling 1.7 million smartwatches due to a potential burn hazard, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said Wednesday.

The voluntary recall exclusively affects Fitbit Ionic smartwatch models, which contain a lithium-ion battery that can overheat and pose a burn risk to consumers, according to the CPSC. The agency said the recall affects 1 million devices sold in the United States and another 693,000 sold internationally.

Fitbit has received at least 174 reports worldwide of watch battery overheating, according to the CPSC, with 78 reports of burn injuries in the United States, including two reports of third-degree burns and four reports of head burns. second grade.

Andrea Holing, a spokeswoman for Google-owned Fitbit, confirmed the product recall in a statement to CNN Business, saying the number of injury reports represented less than 0.01% of units sold.

“Customer safety is always Fitbit’s top priority, and out of an abundance of caution, we are conducting a voluntary recall of Fitbit Ionic smartwatches,” Holing said in the statement. “These incidents are very rare and this voluntary recall does not affect other Fitbit smartwatches or trackers.”

Fitbit added in a statement on its website that its Ionic smartwatches were introduced in 2017 and production ceased in 2020.

The company urged those who own a Fitbit Ionic watch to stop using the device. The CPSC said consumers will be issued a $299 refund after returning the device to Fitbit, and the company will also provide participating consumers with a 40% discount code on select Fitbit devices.

Google announced in late 2019 its plans to acquire Fitbit in a $2.1 billion deal as it sought to compete with Apple’s smartwatches. The acquisition was completed last year.