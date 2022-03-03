Fitbit recalls all Ionic watches due to risk of burns and offers a refund

Fitbit has decided to voluntarily recall all of its Ionic smartwatches. The decision comes after the company, owned by Alphabet since 2021, received 174 complaints worldwide of device battery overheating and 178 of burn injuries.

“Customer safety is always Fitbit’s top priority, and out of an abundance of caution, we are conducting a voluntary recall of Fitbit Ionic smartwatches,” the company said Wednesday in a statement and added that the complaints “represent less than 0.01% of the units sold”.

For reference, the records of the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) indicate that More than 1.6 million Fitbit Ionics sold worldwide (approximately 1 million in the United States and approximately 630,000 in all other markets).

Recall of the Fitbit Ionic

If you have a Fitbit Ionic you should stop using it immediately, as recommended by the manufacturer and the CPSC. Since you will no longer be able to use it, you will be able to access the rebates program that Fitbit just launched and is available in all markets where the product was sold.

To make a refund, select your country on the Fitbit refund center page and fill in your details to start the process. The company says it will refund $299 in the United States, which is the launch price of the product.

In Spain the Fitbit Ionic was initially sold to €349.45. Also, for a limited time and in some countries, customers will be able to access special discounts to purchase select products from the Fitbit online store.

It should be noted that the recall affects all Fitbit Ionic devices whose models are FB503CPBU, FB503GYBK, FB503WTGY and FB503WTNV. These were launched in 2017 and were manufactured until 2020. They had a 1.4-inch color LCD screen and offered monitoring of physical activity, heart rate, sleep and others.

