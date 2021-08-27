Fitbit unveils the Charge 5 and partners with Will Smith

An Instagram post by Will Smith about efforts to get fit (courtesy, @willsmith)



After more than a year, the wait for the new generation of the Charge’s fitness tracker Fitbit it’s over. The fitness company has announced the arrival of the latest Charge 5 model, along with a series of enhancements to the premium Fitbit service and new co-labs, including one with Will Smith.

The actor and producer, who on social media talked about the path to get back in shape after last year’s lockdowns, had in fact often invoked the San Francisco tech company in comments such as “Y’all tell Fitbit to sponsor me yet?” (“Have you already told Fitbit to sponsor me?”). Now, Smith is preparing to make training videos as part of a package that will have the new tracker at the center.

Slimmer and more elegant, with built-in GPS and long-lasting battery, the new device, improved over the previous version, takes its cue from the Fitbit luxe model and features smooth lines in place of the sharp design of the 4 and square screen. Like the luxe, the Charge 5 has a particularly bright Amoled color touchscreen, which replaces the black and white display of the predecessor. From Fitbit sense, however, the new smartwatch takes the support of Egc, or electrocardiogram, for monitoring heart rhythms, and Eda, or electrodermal activity, which measures the body’s response to stress through small changes in the sweat glands on the fingers. (All rights reserved)