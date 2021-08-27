News

Fitbit unveils the Charge 5 and partners with Will Smith

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Fitbit unveils the Charge 5 and partners with Will Smith
An Instagram post by Will Smith about efforts to get fit (courtesy, @willsmith)

After more than a year, the wait for the new generation of the Charge’s fitness tracker Fitbit it’s over. The fitness company has announced the arrival of the latest Charge 5 model, along with a series of enhancements to the premium Fitbit service and new co-labs, including one with Will Smith.

The actor and producer, who on social media talked about the path to get back in shape after last year’s lockdowns, had in fact often invoked the San Francisco tech company in comments such as “Y’all tell Fitbit to sponsor me yet?” (“Have you already told Fitbit to sponsor me?”). Now, Smith is preparing to make training videos as part of a package that will have the new tracker at the center.

Loading...
Advertisements

Slimmer and more elegant, with built-in GPS and long-lasting battery, the new device, improved over the previous version, takes its cue from the Fitbit luxe model and features smooth lines in place of the sharp design of the 4 and square screen. Like the luxe, the Charge 5 has a particularly bright Amoled color touchscreen, which replaces the black and white display of the predecessor. From Fitbit sense, however, the new smartwatch takes the support of Egc, or electrocardiogram, for monitoring heart rhythms, and Eda, or electrodermal activity, which measures the body’s response to stress through small changes in the sweat glands on the fingers. (All rights reserved)

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

783
News

Ethereum Classic outperformed Ethereum
765
News

Three promising projects under construction on Polkadot
764
News

15 Books to Save the Planet
608
News

Stellar XLM in the wake of Ripple while waiting for MoneyGram …
590
News

What the 600 million bitcoin mega-theft teaches us: here’s how to defend yourself
575
News

Bitcoin, fashion enters the world of cryptocurrencies with Philipp Plein- Corriere.it
532
News

Cardano SPO: Easy Staking Pool [EASY1]
505
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum regain momentum, Cardano overtakes Tether
501
News

Ripple dominates the sector thanks to agreements in Korea and news in the SEC process
395
News

Cardano (ADA) enters the next phase Alonzo Testnet, invites hundreds of “Crypto Insider” testers
To Top