Fitbit Versa 3 and Fitbit Sense at a big discount for Black Friday

Among smartwatch with specific functions for the sport and the health, those of Fitbit they are certainly among the most sought after. The products of the American company, belonging to the Alphabet group (i.e. Google), are in fact highly sought after from an aesthetic point of view and very well equipped in terms of sensors and functions.









The two most advanced models within the Fitbit range are smartwatches Fitbit Versa 3 And Fitbit Sense, with the latter practically identical to the other, but with the additional ability to calculate the stress level with the so-called “EDA sensor“and make an electrocardiogram. For the rest, the devices have the same screen, the same battery, the same software but there is a 70 euro difference in price between the two. Not a small difference, which has prompted many to prefer the Versa 3 al Sense, an all in all right choice, if you do not expressly need the few additional functions. Now, however, the evaluation on which Fitbit to choose could change thanks to the full-bodied Amazon Black Friday discounts.

Fitbit Versa 3 and Fitbit Sense: technical characteristics

As mentioned, the Fitbit Versa 3 and Fitbit Sense are almost identical except for the differences we have already mentioned. Let’s see, for this reason, the others technical features that the two Fitbit smartwatches have in common.

The display is of type AMOLED, touch from 1.58 inch and with “Always On“, Square in shape (40 × 40 millimeters) and protected by a robust Gorilla Glass 3. The case is made of aluminum, while the strap is made of silicone, so these smartwatches are very light (around 30 grams).

The GPS, as well as the Wifi and the Bluetooth, to connect the smartwatch to the phone and read notifications or make calls, thanks to the integrated microphone. Thanks to the microphone you can also use the voice assistants Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. There is also the chip NFC to use the smartwatch to pay at POS.

The endowment of the sensors: heartbeat, Sp02 (blood oxygen level), skin temperature, accelerometer, altimeter, ambient light, barometer, gyroscope.

Finally, also the very good battery, with a range declared by Fitbit that can reach a 6 days with a single charge.

Fitbit Versa 3 and Fitbit Sense: the Black Friday offer

Fitbit Versa 3 and Fitbit Sense have a list price, respectively, of 229.99 euros and 299.99 euros, perfectly in line with the market segment in which they are positioned. That is, the high one, the same where the players play Apple Watch.

On the occasion of the Black Friday both Fitbit smartwatches are strong Discount, with a price cut of at least 30%.

Fitbit Versa 3 – 1.58 inch smartwatch with Sp02 sensor

Fitbit Sense – 1.58 inch smartwatch with Sp02 sensor and stress detection