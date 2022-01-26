Fitbit Versa 3, the health smartwatch at a bargain price

When it comes to Fitbit products, we are sure that we are talking about reliable wearables with premium features. The US company (recently acquired by Google) is now one of the reference points when it comes to activity trackers and smartwatches, being one of the first to have bet with great conviction in this sector. THE Fitbit Versa are among the most popular smartwatches on the market, thanks to advanced features for monitoring health and physical activity.









One of the latest models launched is the Fitbit Versa 3, which today we find on offer on Amazon at a very attractive price: € 160.99, ben the 30% less than the price list. It may seem like a high price in comparison to other smartwatches, but here we are faced with a top-of-the-range device, capable of providing constantly updated data on your health (and not only). The various sensors on the Fitbit Versa 3 help us improve day after day, with targeted exercises thanks to the over 20 training modes available.

If you want to stay up to date with the best offers of the day, we recommend you subscribe to the “Technology offers channel” that we opened on Telegram: to do it just click here.

Features Fitbit Versa 3

The Fitbit Versa 3 is one svery recognizable martwatch, thanks above all to a particular design, with the rectangular-shaped dial, but with rounded corners. The dimensions of the wearable, then, are very small and adapt to any type of wrist. The dial can be customized according to your needs thanks to the more than 100 available.

For those who love to play sports and monitor their health, the Fitbit Versa 3 it is ideal smartwatch. There are many premium features, designed exclusively for this type of business. There are about twenty training modes available: from the classic outdoor run to bodyweight exercises. The smartwatch also provides the Daily Recovery Level, based on your own body data and training. Also, thanks to the Integrated GPS it is possible to analyze the progress of training based on the route.

To monitor the well-being of your body there are several features. First of all there is the health monitoring, with a sensor dedicated to the heartbeat that is monitored in real time around the clock. In addition, the smartwatch also offers data on blood saturation, heart rate variability and more (all data can be analyzed in the Fitbit app). There are also reports to understand how you slept and monitoring your stress and menstrual cycle.

By connecting the Fitbit Versa 3 to your smartphone is possible receive notifications of incoming calls, messages and apps. Battery life is approximately one week

Fitbit Versa 3 on offer: price and discount

An offer not to be missed: the Fitbit Versa 3 is available on Amazon at a price of 160.99 €, with one 30% discount on the price list. Buying it today you save around 70 €. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon and for the return there are the classic two weeks.