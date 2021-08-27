Fitbit, Will Smith exceptional ambassador with exclusive content on Fitbit Premium

The family Fitbit expands and from today will include a new extraordinary component: we are talking about Will Smith, which together with the well-known brand of fitness tracker And smartwatch will launch an unmissable format on the exclusive platform Fitbit Premium.

It is not a casual choice to involve the famous actor, as well as producer and musician: for years engaged in spreading positive messages about daily improvement and self-awareness, Will Smith is the best figure to embody the perfect Fitbit ambassador.

Content created by Fitbit with contributions from Will Smith will consist of video sessions with Will and his team of trainers, and they will include numerous health programs And Welfare focus on the physical and mental aspects of strength. They will be available on the Fitbit Premium platform, to offer members sessions of work out And relaxation. With an extremely dynamic formula e variable which includes exercises HIIT, workouts of force, activity of yoga and also meditation.

Fitbit, the new ambassador Will Smith will accompany users on an intense path of self-improvement

The first session of this incredible journey will be available on September 27, and was designed specifically to give new life to the days that after the pandemic period have often lost many references in terms of habits And lifestyles. The intent is to build new ones, in order to improve not only the fitness, but also your own Welfare general.

This is why the proposed contents can be carried out when and where you prefer, at any time of the day. They will add to the catalog of the more than 500 training and relaxation sessions already available to members Premium.

During this journey, Fitbit will be a constant presence thanks to the wise use that Will Smith will make of his new one Fitbit Charge 5 and tools for holistic health present on the device.

Fitbit Premium will take care of the health of its members at 360 °

Not just training and relaxation. On Fitbit Premium there is also room for stress management, improved sleep quality and some tips for better nutrition in general.

The function of Daily Recovery Level. It is a algorithm which employs Fitbit-tracked body metrics (which include activities, variability of the heartbeat And recent sleep) to give you a precise indication of your status recovery. If you are not ready to exercise again, Fitbit will detect it and advise you to focus on physical recovery.

The mechanism is based on one study published on Sports Med which demonstrates how it is possible to achieve better results in the long term by properly weighing the moments of activity and recovery, instead of training non-stop.

Everything will naturally be integrated into the new Fitbit Charge 5, which in addition to health-related tools also includes all the smart functions you need on a daily basis. Together with the analysis of performance and gods vital signs, Charge 5 integrates the functions of contactless payment, receiving notifications in association with your smartphone (with the exclusive option on Android to send quick replies), and the ability to choose from over 20 different watch faces to customize the device.