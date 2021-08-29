Fitbit Will Smith: the new partnership for wellness

Lhe new partnership between Fitbit and Will Smith was born to put your well-being first. Let’s find out together how it was born

The actor, producer and musician Will Smith enter the Fitbit family like New ambassador. As part of the strategic partnership, Fitbit and Will teamed up for create exclusive content through i social, Fitbit Premium and the docuseries YouTube Originals, “Best Shape of My Life“, Available soon.

Fitbit Will Smith: It’s all about Premium

To help revolutionize And redefine your own routine, Fitbit and Will Smith are staying collaborating for develop exclusive content on Fitbit Premium, which will include a number of health programs And Welfare focus on physical aspects And mental of strength, today more than ever key to better general health. Through video sessions with Will and his trainer team, Premium members will be able to do so join to this path with workouts, relaxation sessions and more, give it HIIT exercises and of force, to the activities of yoga And meditation.

There first session, which will be available on September 27, it was designed to give rhythm to the day with a stimulating workout and to reach of all, taught by Will and his coaches. These contents will allow you to to follow more close the path from Will and they can be carried out when And where is it Yes wants, in every moment of the day. The program it will come expanded in the coming months and will be added to the library beyond 500 workouts And sessions of relaxation already available for Premium members.

To be in better shape than ever

Over the past year, Will, like many of us, has experienced the lack of a regular routine: not only that, he also publicly admitted that he was in “the worst shape of (his) life”. Now that’s it rebuilding his daily schedule, documented his personal journey and progress along his path. As a Fitbit user, Will recently used Charge 4 to try to improve his form And redefine his goals from health And Welfare, tracing just everything: from calories burned And daily activity, to training and daily steps.

Available in Autumn on his YouTube channel, the docuseries in six parts YouTube Originals, “Best Shape Of My Life,” produced by Westbrook Media, will follow on voyage Will’s while challenge self same to improve each appearance of her health and his Welfare, along with many special guests.

Fitbit will be here I’m throughout its journey: just keep going to follow the updates of Fitbit to learn more and find out how Will will use the new tools of holistic health on its new Charge 5.

It’s possible join to the voyage from Will to one better health with a subscription Fitbit Premium and making sure to follow Fitbit to be the first to know everything that’s going to happen behind the scenes in the coming months.

What do you think of the collaboration between Fitbit and Will Smith? Let us know yours in the comments section, then I invite you to follow our mobile section so as not to miss any news or reviews.