Fitch attacks El Salvador but WRONG! Here because…

The large international bodies and the rating agency on a war footing against El Salvador, the Central American country that will adopt in less than 1 month Bitcoin as legal tender currency.

The latest of the attacks comes from Fitch, sovereign debt rating company e corporate, which warns about alleged risks for the country in adopting Bitcoin. Still FUD, to which however BTC it may respond as it has in recent weeks, supporting price and growth.

Fitch attacks El Salvador and BTC: that’s why he is wrong

Fitch: “Regulatory risks for El Salvador” – but what exactly are we talking about?

Fitch is a leading agency of rating for the world of sovereign and corporate debt. In other words, based on factors that are not always very clear, it judges the possibility that a state or a company will repay the debt they have contracted. The words of Fitch, even when unofficial like those of today, they can have a major impact.

Reason for the dispute? According to Fitch there are still gods holes in terms of regulation also on the international level, which could make the adoption of Bitcoin difficult by El Salvador. A position that, our readers allow us, seems to be absurd, given that we are talking about a state anyway sovereign, which has the power to relate to other states as equals. With part of the problem that, according to Fitch, would concern the country’s insurance sector.

The risks of using Bitcoin are largely correlated with its acceptance rate among policyholders. Insurers will most likely convert Bitcoin to US dollars to limit currency risks.

All this within a situation for El Salvador which, for the insurance sector, is rather complex, given that the rating assigned to the insurance sector by Fitch itself is B-. Situation that the country aimed to improve also with the use of Bitcoin.

In reality, it is very close – and everything is going well

In reality, many of Fitch’s doubts have been overcome by effective applications in El Salvador, also thanks to the involvement of various private entities. A wallet it is already available and functional, as well as other services related to the possibility of accepting and spending Bitcoins throughout the country will be developed.

In recent times, nothing has been known about it the use of geothermal energy for Bitcoin mining, although more will probably be known when work begins on the new plant promised by Nayib Bukele, the country’s president.

This is not the first time that Fitch has been skeptical of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin And cryptocurrencies it is not the first time that they end up in the crosshairs of Fitch, an agency that had already accused them German spezialfond that will go to invest in cryptocurrencies. Here, too, aiming at something that is actually non-existent, that is, any difficulties in liquidating the positions.

A rather fanciful problem, given that the markets of the main cryptocurrencies are more than liquid, even if purchases and sales were to be of enormous proportions. Fitch also enlisted in the FUD army? Probably yes. But BTC cares very little about it, and continues its progression towards the goals set in Bitcoin forecasts prepared by our editorial staff.