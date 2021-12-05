Fitch raises Italy’s rating: “High vaccination rates, private savings and EU funds will support economic growth”

Italy promoted by Fitch. The agency raises the rating from BBB- to BBB with stable outlook and talk about a “robust” economic recovery: + 6.2% in 2021 and + 4.3% in 2022. The latest improvement in the judgment on Italian debt (but by S&P) dates back to 2017, when Palazzo Chigi was Paolo Gentiloni, today EU commissioner for the economy. To support the GDP dynamics will be “the high rates of vaccination, i savings of the private sector and the use of European funds “. The sustained recovery will also help public finances: the deficit it is in fact estimated at8.9% in 2021, a marked improvement compared to the previous estimate of 11.4%. The debt it will likely drop below 154% of GDP by the end of 2021 from its peak of 155.6% at the end of 2020.Istat in the Outlook for the Italian economy, it has forecast higher growth, 6.3% this year and 4.7% next.

In his analysis of the Italian economy, Fitch recalls how Parliament is called upon to elect the new President of the Republic between January and February 2022: the premier Mario Draghi is a “potential candidate”, he writes, and thus “the presidential election could have a direct effect on the future of the government”, which has an “ambitious agenda” of reforms structural.

According to the Treasury, the promotion of Fitch, together with the positive evaluations recently expressed by other rating agencies, “confirm the solidity of the economic policy pursued by the Government and the need to continue vigorously on the path of reforms and investments, according to the plan agreed with Europe “. For the EU Commissioner for the Economy, Paolo Gentiloni, the decision “confirms the fact that Italy is going to the right direction. The level of growth shows that Italy is among the countries that are growing the most – I believe that only France will grow more this year – and also in 2023 growth is expected to be around 2.5%: something that is not it has been happening for years. This is the main way out “from the pandemic crisis,” because if you have such a high level of debt, growth is the first way out “.

In painting a positive picture for the Italian recovery, Istat warns againstinflation, which has accelerated since last summer and will only diminish from next July. The upward revision of the June GDP estimates is due to trade world which gave further stimulus to the trend of Italian imports and exports, al oil price (about $ 4 per barrel in the current year and $ 2 for 2022) et al exchange rate which incorporates a lower appreciation of the euro against the dollar compared to June (1.18 and 1.20 respectively). The improvement of the Italian economy is mainly due to services (+ 3.4% the cyclical variation) compared to industry in the strict sense and to buildings (0.8% and + 0.6% respectively). There was a strong boost from trade, transport, accommodation and catering (+ 8.6%) with the return to normal after the numerous and severe restrictions caused by the pandemic.

The signals from the confidence of households and businesses, which between October and November remained at the highest levels for the period. The recovery in demand and the exceptional growth in oil prices and the prices of agricultural raw materials, more accentuated in the second half of the year, pushed inflation, causing the electricity, gas and fuel tariffs to rise, which further weighed on the pockets of Italians.