Fitch raises Italy’s rating to ‘BBB’, stable outlook – Economy

Fitch raises Italy’s rating to BBB from BBB-. The outlook is stable. The agency announces it in a note according to which ‘The Italian GDP will grow this year by 6.2% and in 202 by 4.3%. Italy’s “strong economic recovery” has an effect on public finances. This was stated by Fitch in a note, predicting a deficit for Italy of 8.9% in 2021, a marked improvement on the previous estimate of 11.4%. Debt is likely to drop below 154% of GDP by the end of 2021 from its peak of 155.6% at the end of 2020.

Honey, rating agencies confirm solidity of government choices – “Fitch’s decision to raise Italy’s rating to BBB crowns a series of positive ratings issued by five other rating agencies, which in recent weeks have improved their outlook on the country”. This was stated by the Treasury commenting on Fitch’s decision to raise Italy’s rating to BBB with a stable outlook. The recent decisions of the rating agencies “confirm the solidity of the economic policy pursued by the Government and the need to continue vigorously on the path of reforms and investments, according to the plan agreed with Europe”