Fitch raises Italy’s rating to “BBB”: stable outlook

According to Fitch, the debt it will likely drop below 154% of GDP by the end of 2021 from its own peak 155.6% at the end of 2020.

Quarterly economic growth was 2.7% and 2.6% respectively in the second and third quarters of 2021, “well above the entire euro zone. We expect GDP to reach pre-pandemic level in the first quarter of 2022”, he points out. still the agency.

Vaccines, investments and EU funds – The growth of the Italian economy in the coming years, according to Fitch, will be “high vaccination rates, high levels of private sector savings and the use of EU funds”, as well as “a substantial increase in public investment and private “.

Ministry: “Agencies confirm the solidity of the government’s choices” – Fitch’s decision “crowns a series of positive evaluations issued by five other rating agencies, which in recent weeks have improved their outlook on the country”, comments the Ministry of Economy. The recent decisions of the rating agencies “confirm the solidity of the economic policy pursued by the government and the need to continue vigorously on the path of reforms and investments, according to the plan agreed with Europe”.

Gentiloni: “Italy is on the right path” – Fitch’s decision to raise Italy’s rating to BBB “is confirmation that our country is heading in the right direction”. This is said by the EU Commissioner for the Economy, Paolo Gentiloni, according to whom “the level of growth shows that Italy is among the countries that are growing the most”. Gentiloni added that “growth of around 5% is also expected in 2023, something that has not happened for years. This is the main way out of the crisis”.