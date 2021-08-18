Fitch Ratings warns that El Salvador’s ‘Bitcoin Law’ will pose risks to local insurers

Fitch Ratings is the newest global credit rating agency to warn El Salvador against adopting Bitcoin (BTC) as legal tender, stating that crypto assets could cause systemic risks for the South American nation.

Citing the country’s lack of clarity on Bitcoin’s implementation in mainstream markets, Fitch Ratings highlighted the inherent volatility and operational risks for citizens associated with the crypto ecosystem. Additionally, the agency highlighted El Salvador’s current exposure to low credit quality security, stating that “additional ownership of high-risk assets will only exacerbate this risk.“

In early June, the Salvadoran Legislative Assembly approved President Nayib Bukele’s controversial “Bitcoin Law”, paving the way for BTC to be recognized as legal tender alongside the US dollar starting September 7, 2021. As a result, all activities traders in the country will have to accept Bitcoin in exchange for goods or services.

Fitch predicts that insurance companies, which accounted for 21% of El Salvador’s total capital in 2020, will hesitate to adopt Bitcoin for contracts or benefit payments. The agency speculates that insurers will likely seek to “convert Bitcoin to USD as quickly as possible to limit exchange risks”In the event that customers decide to pay insurance premiums with digital currency.

As governments and leaders continue to weigh the pros and cons of Bitcoin’s arrival in mainstream finance, Salvadoran Finance Minister Alejandro Zelaya has assured the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that the country will continue to use both US dollars and Bitcoin.

Prior to this development, the country had applied for a $ 1.3 billion loan from the IMF, which has now become a conflict of interest for the UN-led organization. Furthermore, the World Bank has also refused to help El Salvador make Bitcoin legal tender.