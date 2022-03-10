Fitch warns of “costly changes” in the new European energy plan to reduce dependence on Russia – El Periodico de la Energía

credit rating agency Fitch Ratings has warned this Wednesday of the “expensive changes” that entails the new European energy plan (REPowerEU) qThe objective of the EU is to achieve full energy independence for the community bloc from Russia by 2030.

In a comment on the plan published on Wednesday, Fitch has assured that the “broad inflationary pressures” that the strategy entails “could limit the viability of some objectives”.

First, the rating agency considers that increasing imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) entails “significant costs” because the LNG shipments that are traded globally are generally shipped when prices are higher. The price will also be affected by the high Asian demand.

In addition, the rejection of imports of crude oil and derivative products from Russia by the United States and the United Kingdom “probably” will increase the world demand for LNGaccording to Fitch.

The REPowerEU plan consists of supplying part of the energy supplied by Russia with a new boost from renewable energies. However, Fitch has recalled that about 25% of the solar energy projects that he had planned were canceled in 2021 due to the higher price of energy, raw materials and logistics costs. This type of pressure “will intensify in the coming months due to the dependence on Russian metal exports,” Fitch has warned.

For electricity companies, the main risks in the short term are the increase in political intervention motivated by the desire to limit energy costs for households and companies, as well as taxes on so-called ‘profits fallen from the sky’.