Fitch warns that Russia’s “default” is “imminent”

Rating agency Fitch downgraded Russia’s debt rating again on Tuesday, a decision that means the risk of a sovereign debt default is, in its eyes, “imminent.”

Fitch, like the other major rating agencies, placed Russia’s long-term debt note in the risk category of not being repayable in early March.

The agency decided to lower it again from “B” to “C”, due to the evolution of events “that have undermined Russia’s will to repay the public debt.”

The lower this note, the less creditors will trust the country and the less chance it will have of raising money at reasonable interest rates.

To justify its decision, Fitch cited a March 5 presidential decree authorizing Russia to repay creditors of some countries in rubles instead of foreign currencies.

The agency also mentioned a decision by the Russian central bank to limit the transfer of some obligations to non-residents.

“Strengthening sanctions and proposals likely to limit energy trade increase the likelihood of a political response from Russia that includes at least a selective default on its sovereign debt,” Fitch said.

It is also possible that technical barriers such as blocking of funds transfers prevent debt repayment.

If this were the case, it would be the first time Russia has declared a ‘default’ since 1998.