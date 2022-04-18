fitness area and abandoned 5 Senses Garden (video)

Discomfort and complaints in Corso Lazio do not end. After the recent problems due to public lighting, which were fortunately resolved, the residents of the district located in the lower part of Frosinone have reported other situations that are not right, such as continuous water leaks, poor maintenance of the fitness path and closure of the Garden of the 5 Senses.

The area located near the sports facilities of Corso Lazio has now been closed for several months. The maintenance of the Park was linked in the past to the proper management of the facilities granted to a sports association, but then expired with the passage of time. What was supposed to be a flagship for the neighborhood has therefore turned into an abandoned park.

Another area that must have been very important for the residents of Corso Lazio was the fitness trail. What was supposed to be an area for walking and meeting – says a local – has become a kind of jungle and is impossible to practice due to weeds at human height. There are also some training tools but they are all broken and impassable. Everything is closed and abandoned.

Among the inconveniences and reasons for protest for the residents there are also the copious water leaks: “I have now reported the leak to Acea for two weeks – says Michael – but no one has seen. The water has now made a sidewalk impassable and is about to invade the road as well.