Fitness + arrives in Italy: workouts for Apple watch

S.and this morning opening theto your Fitness app on the iPhone have you noticed a new “Fitness +” icon, between “summary” and “sharing”, it is because Apple has finally released its fitness service built entirely around the Apple Watch. A world of training programs for all levels, all tastes, all physiques and all ages. To the cry of “Let’s close the circles!”.

Objective: to close the circles

Anyone who wears an Apple Watch knows it well, that of closing the three training circles is a real daily challenge. No to spend an entire day on the sofa or desk! The watch diligently reminds us that it is time to get up and exercise according to the goals we have set ourselves. Clock recalls are polite and motivational, but we don’t always know how to put them into practice. Thus, with a view to making theApple Watch a “health buddy”, the Cupertino maison has thought well of to add an entire program of video workouts to do at home free body, or in the gym, guided by the best international trainers. In short, the excuses for doing nothing fade more every day.

How Apple Fitness + works

Upon entering the Fitness app (by default on the iPhone, it goes instead downloaded on iPad and Apple TV), and clicking on Fitness + you are immediately projected into a wall of video workouts. You go from dance to yoga, from pilates to HIIT, from exercise bikes to meditation. There are 11 training categories (there is practically everything except swimming, for obvious reasons) divided by type, by coach, by targeted training plans (eg pregnant women or presciistica), and also for time. And all filters can be combined. For example, if I have 15 minutes and I want to do something strong I can cross preferences, if you have a favorite trainer you can select and give yourself a time and a goal. And so on.

Workouts with the stars

The selection also passes from the music which is fundamental to motivate us when we move. But we don’t all love the same singers, do we? There are so workouts with targeted soundtracks, like Pilates with Billie Eilish, lo HIIT with Jennifer Lopez, the dance with Nicki Minaj and even the bike with Lady Gaga.

Since health also passes through psychological well-being, in addition to the many videos of guided meditations (which can also be enjoyed only in audio), Fitness + has also created walks with the stars. Half hour / 40 minutes audio, in which a famous person tells us something about himself, walking with us. A nice way to feel in company during long walks and to discover things we don’t know about our favorites. Some examples: Naomi Campbell, Jane Fonda, Kesha, Misty Copeland, Shawn Mendes and many many others.

Hollywood trainers

One of the specific characteristics of Fitness + trainers is hospitality: sympathy, energy, diversity and inclusion are the foundations of this program which is designed for welcome everyone, regardless of age, physical conformation (there are also trainers with artificial limbs) and a propensity for sport. The purpose is only one: to make us move, to make us feel better. In addition to the Fitness + coaches (here the Instagram account to get to know them), the program also includes famous guest trainers. For the debut in Italy, for example, we can train with Jeanette Jenkins, the energetic trainer of many Hollywood stars. Impossible to stay still watching it move and urge us to “close the circle”.

The video workouts

A peculiarity of Fitness + is that the videos are recorded at very high quality, in 4k, so that they are always clear and clearly visible. They are all in English but subtitled, from today, also in Italian. In the videos you always see 3 trainers: the main one explains the exercises and the two behind have different training levels so you can follow the programs with different levels of difficulty and intensity. New videos are added every week for a total of around 100 new workouts per month. In short, it is difficult not to find anything to suit your tastes.

Since Apple Watch also tracks our workouts even outside of Fitness +, the app is able to understand what we like to do or what we lack to complete our program and will recommend complementary exercises. Fitness + was originally designed to be used in the gym as well (pre covid) so many machines like the Gymkit ones are designed to record and track workouts with Apple Fitness +. But most of the videos don’t require any special tools to be done at home.

Receive news and updates

on the latest

beauty trends

directly in your mail

You can also train in a group. By agreeing with friends and relatives, you train with the shared screen up to 32 people at the same time.

Fitness +: subscriptions and costs

The subscription costs a € 9.99 per month or € 79.99 per year. Fitness + is included in the plan Apple One Premier which, where available, offers access to Apple Music, Apple TV +, Apple Arcade and iCloud + with 2TB of storage space a € 28.95 per month; the plan can be shared with six family members.

Also, anyone who buys a Apple Watch Series 3 or later gets three months of Apple Fitness +, while existing Apple Watch users are entitled to one month of Fitness + included.

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED