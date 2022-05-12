Fitness: Eva Longoria reveals her secret to burn 1000 calories and lose weight fast at 40

Eva Longoria He shows us his secret to having a impact bodybecause although the actress has shown her passion for do sporton this occasion presented us with an interesting practice that shows us that lose weight fast it can also be fun, so take inspiration from their proposal to try it out in the coming months. You’ll be surprised how easy it is tone your body!

When we thought that the trick to having a defined silhouette were exhausting hours in the Gymthe actress proves to us that there are many ways to strengthen your muscles, so forget the excuses and bet on this one fitness secret that will help you forget you of some kilos.

This is how Eva Longoria loses weight in the gym

Through her Instagram account, the famous shared a video in which she is shown in a boxing training. In the post, he is seen throwing some hits strategically, with the help of a coach. Her routine was complemented with jump rope that alternated with this self defense practice.

This is how Eva Longoria loses weight without going to the gym. Photo: Facebook/ Eva Longoria

What benefits does boxing have?

This exercise will help you tone up the most difficult areas to work such as the abdomenthe arms either legsit is also ideal for lose weight in record time. It is a discipline of self defense that will give you self-confidence, while also will strengthen your heart.

Eva Longoria reveals her secret to lose weight fast at 40. Photo: Facebook/ Eva Longoria

What are the benefits of jumping rope?

On the other hand, jumping rope is one of the best practices to take care of the cardiovascular systemit will help you Eliminate stress Y you will improve your coordination. The best thing is that in 30 minutes you will achieve burn up to 300 caloriesso your body will be fully toned.

So now you know, bet on this secret of Eva Longoria to burn 1000 calories Y lose weight fast at 40