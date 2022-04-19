Fitness: The 10 best personal trainers to follow at home on YouTube to get back in shape (for free) this summer

Training at home, if you know how and with whom, can give the same results as in the gym. Let’s find out together the best personal trainers to follow on YouTube to stay fit and have fun.

Training at home is now more and more widespread, as well as cheap; and today it has also become much simpler, because there are different personal trainers they offer free workouts and very versatile on YouTube.

Just get to know the best ones and start training to get back in shape, and fill up with energy. Let’s find out together the best personal trainers to follow on YouTube to train at home for free.

(Read also: The 10 best exercises without jumps for a complete and low impact workout even at home)

Caroline Girvan

Tenacious and strong, Caroline Girvan is a real war machine. With more than 1 million subscribers on YouTube, she offers free and always different workouts every day.

Lessons structured and designed to train different muscle groups. As for workouts, Caroline goes from 20-minute sessions to 40-50-minute workouts; her workouts are mostly with weights and are aimed at muscle definitionbut there are also cardio workouts and challenge.

MadFit

Another channel not to be missed for those who train at home is that of MadFit full of workouts of 5, 15 or 30 minutes. MadFit also ranges in terms of type and intensity, with the aim of offering a varied choice suitable for all needs.

Indeed, in addition to the classics fullbody workoutfree body or with weights, you will also find sessions with a focus on abs or buttocks, stretching and warm-up videos, up to challenges for those who want to challenge their body.

Fixfit

Fixfit is another YouTube channel that you shouldn’t miss if you train at home. It’s about a Italian community with more than 600 thousand subscribers.

Why do we like it? In addition to being certified personal trainers, the workouts published on this channel are designed for everyone, from beginners, to intermediates to professionals. Also in this case, you can choose free body workouts or with weights, cardio, HIIT, tabata, sessions aimed at toning, up to stretching.

Pamela Reif

One of the most followed and appreciated personal trainers on YouTube is Pamela Reif, who boasts a community of over 8 million subscribers.

Pamela offers many types of training, such as HIIT, tabatafullbody, free body or with small weights, but also fun dance workoutthat is a series of cardio workouts to the rhythm of music that will give you energy and energy to sell.

(Read also: Workout: everything you need to know to get back in shape from home (VIDEO)

Fabio Inka

Italian, qualified and one of the best known, we are talking about Fabio Inka and his Impacto Training channel where in addition to offering free video workouts, he also gives advice and suggestions to train at the best while avoiding getting hurt.

Impacto Training has become a real method of high intensity trainingwhich aims to speed up the metabolism to promote energy expenditure even hours after the workout (EPOC).

Sydney Cummings

Sydney Cummings is another must-follow personal trainer on YouTube. The reason? In addition to publishing a video of step-by-step guided trainingis a real force of nature.

Fun and super nice, Sydney offers varied workouts, both in terms of type of workout and in terms of duration; in fact, in the channel you can choose workouts of only 30 minutes designed specifically for those who have little time available, but do not want to give up training.

Growingannanas

Growingannanas is a channel with more than 1 million subscribers, which publishes a training video almost daily.

Workout for all tastes and needs, even just 10 minutes; it ranges from tabata circuits to HIIT cardio sessionsupper body with weights, up to workouts with a focus on legs and buttocks, but also sessions without jumps and low impact.

Heather Robertson

Heather Robertson certified personal trainer of Canadian origin, he offers on his YouTube channel different types of bodyweight or weight training, both HIIT and cardio. There is really spoiled for choice, between total body workouts and specific workouts divided by muscle groups.

Growwithjo

If you are looking not only for a fitness channel but also for fun, you can’t miss it Growwithjo. With more than 1 million subscribers, this channel is suitable for those who love to train and have fun at the same time. Growwithjo offers training designed and structured especially for beginners.

You can choose between high intensity workouts, but also mobility workoutstabata up to the very nice and hilarious dance party videos to burn calories to the rhythm of music.

Popsugar Fitness

Popsugar Fitness is an international channel that boasts 5.6 million subscribers, and offers many courses led by different personal trainers.

Focused on 360 ° fitness, this YouTube channel offers tons of different courses suitable for everyone, beginners or not, and really super fun.

The proposed workouts are so many, ranging from strength workouts with weights to bodyweight ones, passing through cardio fitness sessions to Latin dance workouts. Then there are the Hip Hop classesor again BarsHIIT and Tabata workout.

Have we forgotten any? Who would you add?

