Fitness Tracker not to be missed: here’s which one to bet on

Fitness tracker, a world full of choice and possibilities: our “wrist trainers” no longer help us only in the management of physical efforts, but also and above all in mental ones. This is why the aspect of mood, stress and sleep has become a crucial node in choosing which fitness tracker to buy. In recent weeks, the response has focused on a product that is beating the market: the brand new Fitbit Charge 5, the latest generation of a product that was already an industry leader and is relaunched with an even more subtle and elegant design. Brighter color touch screen and battery that lasts up to seven days (varies with use): these are the sharpest weapons. But the novelty is also in the included 6 months of Fitbit Premium, which will allow you to access in-depth data and statistics, receive personalized suggestions and take informed action with more than 500 workouts, relaxation sessions and nutritional content that helps every day to do what it’s better for your body.

PREMIUM – In the Premium subscription – arriving not only on Charge 5, but also on Sense, Versa 3, Versa 2, Luxe and Inspire 2 – the “Daily Recovery” function stands out: every morning we will receive a personalized score based on your fatigue levels (activity), heart rate variability (HRV), and recent sleep, so you understand how to manage your efforts that day. Fitbit Charge 5 also offers built-in GPS, 20 training modes, automatic training recognition, and an estimate of your V02 max. Thanks to Premium then, you can access over 200 trainings designed by certified instructors and famous brands including Daily Burn and the new high-intensity exercises of LES MILLS.

STRESS – In 2020, 40% of adults said they felt very stressed – this is the highest percentage ever recorded. To help better manage this condition, the Charge 5 is the first Fitbit tracker to offer an EDA sensor that measures the body’s response to stress by detecting small changes in the sweat glands on the fingers. EDA scan was introduced last fall with Fitbit Sense, and during this time 70% of users were able to decrease their heart rate during a two-minute EDA Scan session, demonstrating that these tools can help reduce stress2.

In addition, Charge 5 allows you to access the Stress Management Score on the Fitbit app which, every day, helps you understand if you are mentally ready to face new challenges or if it is preferable to recover. With Premium, you can also access more than 300 meditation and relaxation sessions to help manage stress, from experienced brands and professionals like Ten Percent Happier and Deepak Chopra’s Mindful Method. Finally, Fitbit has announced a partnership with Calm, the # 1 app for sleep, meditation and relaxation, which will soon allow Premium users to access its content.

HEART – Heart health is paramount and the goal of a fitness tracker like Fitbit’s is to help keep an eye on it by detecting potential signs of atrial fibrillation (AFib), the world’s most common heart disease consisting of an irregular heart rhythm . Since the launch of the ECG app on Sense, users have taken over four million heart rate measurements. The ECG app will soon be available on Charge 5 to offer these handy tools in an affordable device. In addition, Charge 5 offers continuous detection of the heartbeat and sends notifications in case it is too high or low compared to your personal ranges: the factors that influence the heart rhythm are many, but they could indicate a heart disease to be investigated.

In addition to heart health management, Charge 5 via the Health Metrics panel on the Fitbit app offers a holistic view of key wellness stats, including respiratory rate, skin temperature change, and SpO25. With Premium, it is also possible to track long-term trends and personal intervals.

And since sleep is also a key element of well-being, with Charge 5 you have access to the best tools available on the market including daily sleep score, sleep stages and smart alarms. Premium members also have access to more in-depth analysis and personalized advice to improve the quality of their rest.

COMFORT – In addition to health and wellness tools, the Charge 5 has all the smart features you need. Just swipe your finger to view stats, make contactless payments, receive / send notifications to / from your smartphone (quick responses on Android only), and choose from over 20 colorful clock faces to customize your experience.

Ten percent thinner than its predecessor, the Charge 5 is optimized for performance, has a streamlined design and is engineered for a perfect fit. Featuring a new AMOLED color display, Charge 5 is the first Fitbit tracker to offer the always-on screen mode to always keep track of your stats, even during training. The display is also twice as bright as its predecessor to be able to read the clock face even in direct sunlight. It’s also possible to change the look of the tracker to make it as unique as the wearer, choosing from lightweight silicone infinity bands, breathable Sport bands, nylon hook-and-loop bands, and high-quality handmade Horween leather bands.

Finally, the cost: 179 euros at a list price certainly make it more expensive than the classic cheap “bands”, but if compared to the most famous smartwatches it is a much more specialized product and consequently worth buying without too many doubts.