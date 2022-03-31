fitness video games are an alternative workout, a study shows

Experts argue that almost everyone can find an “exergame” that matches their interests. From Dance Dance Revolution to Ring Fit Adventure, passing through Beat Saber, there are numerous “active play” options to try on both PC and console:

research has shown that exergaming leads to physical benefits, particularly when it takes the place of traditional sedentary video games

The study showed that exergamers

they experienced high levels of satisfaction and a sense of autonomy thanks to their virtual exercise regimen

. “When an individual feels autonomous, they are more likely to exercise and benefit from it,” he said

Sami Yli-Piipari

, co-author of the study and associate professor at the University of Georgia’s Mary Frances Early College of Education. “

They feel in control of what they are doing, [sanno] that they are doing it for themselves, and are more likely to continue training “

.

The study involved

55 people

whose daily physical activity was

less than the recommended 150 minutes per week

. Participants were randomly assigned sports and fitness games or were invited to participate in traditional aerobics classes three times a week for a total of six weeks. The group assigned to active video games was able to choose from a variety of games, among which stand out

Just Dance

,

Kinect Sports

And

Zumba Fitness World Party

The study measured physical activity and effort during exercise sessions

with accelerometers, heart rate monitors and a scale that measures how hard the participants put in. The researchers also used a variety of indicators to assess participants’ perceived pleasure during workouts as well as their motivation.

It turned out that

individuals assigned to traditional classes trained harder than their counterparts in the exergaming group

The study, however, revealed that the exergamers had more fun

, compared to those who practice traditional disciplines. Coupled with a greater sense of control over their exercise routine, this makes it more likely that they will continue to do so and are more open to other types of physical activity in the future. “

I see exergaming and technology-enhanced exercise as a stepping stone

“, says Yli-Piipari.” It is the first step in the right direction, especially for people who do not feel involved in any kind of physical activity “.

Active video games and their positive health effects aren’t just for adults.

Fitness video games are also an easy way for parents to encourage their children to increase physical activity

the researchers said. “When you buy games for your children or for yourself, try to buy games that keep you moving,” says Yli-Piipari. “If you try to force your children to be active, they may do so because you tell them. But the likelihood that they will continue to be active when you turn your back on them is very low.”

For children and many adults, playing a video game doesn’t seem like a boring exercise

. “Sometimes we forget how hard it really is for inactive people to take the first step,” said Yli-Piipari. “These games may really be able to help people cope with such a problem.”

