Fitness & Wellness Day, a beautiful day of celebration at Capelli

It was needed. Of a day like this, in the name of health, beauty, physical activity, solidarity and – above all – sociality. Because then, let’s face it frankly, with an average maximum weight to carry around and a height not like a basketball player, sporting activity is beautiful if it is that of others. The Fitness & Wellness Day organized on Sunday at the Casalmaggiore Hair Dealer was a great blow to life for everyone. It was needed, after two years bricked up due to Covid, in a time – the current one – certainly not clear: between morning and afternoon (above all), in the dealership, a lot of people really passed. There were various athletes, small and not so young, who followed one another in the hall with their performances: gymnastics, dance, pole dance, fitness, martial arts. Everyone went out of their way to make the day truly special. And all those companies that have decided to be part of the party have also given their own.

Always excellent organization, daughter of the spirit of Capelli, in which nothing from commercial activity to (like this case the fun) is put down at random: Silvia Capelli, Nicolò Daolio and all the boys (young and old, it doesn’t matter ) went to great lengths to make sure everything went as it went. We went there in the afternoon, we walked around the internal stands, and the beauty (really the best among many things) was the atmosphere of familiarity with those who were there to show their business or their products. Side by side and often at each other’s stand. Even and only to have a chat, even and only for a joke.

It was needed. A little movement (actually we didn’t do much), a little celebration, a little joy, a lot of people who came and then left, maybe (and this is our case undoubtedly) with some extra smile. Everyone made the party a good party. Everyone collaborated and participated simply putting a little bit of themselves into it. The Dealership, its guys and its employees also put their passion and organization into it.







All parties should be like this. In the end, it doesn’t matter if fitness and wellness are difficult subjects for some, including us. We understand (we nourish ourselves and we constantly need them) the serenity and the smiles, and we have really seen so many and this is enough for us.

