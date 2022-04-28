Fito Páez contracts COVID and suspends concerts

Argentine rocker Fito Páez canceled concerts in Argentina and Spain due to being infected with coronavirus.

“The bad news is that I contracted COVID,” confirmed the 59-year-old musician himself this Wednesday through his social networks. He explained that “by order of my doctors I am obliged to lift my commitments” at the Quilmes Rock Festival on April 30 in Buenos Aires and performances in Madrid and Barcelona on May 5 and 7, respectively.

“I had many hopes about these concerts, but health now indicates care and rest,” said the singer-songwriter of “Love after love,” “Giros” and “I come to offer my heart,” among other hits.

Regarding the concerts in Spain, the musician announced that they will be rescheduled for the end of 2022 or 2023.

Páez developed his creativity to the fullest during the confinement due to the COVID pandemic. In 2020 he composed three albums, wrote a memoir and the script for a feature film. The following year he offered a concert again and confessed in an interview for The Associated Press that he demanded arduous preparation “because the machine had stopped working.”

“The singing machine and the one that plays the piano is a highly complex machine… it’s almost like a sportsman. You have to train,” she revealed.

The artist detailed this Wednesday that he is going through the disease at home “assisted with love and dedication.”