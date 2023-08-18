Fito Paez launched his book of memories “Childhood and Youth”

Freddie Mercury’s passion for Spanish painting will be presented

The relationship fito pages The letters are long and old. Although his extensive career as a composer and singer has earned him many awards Grammy Awards, interpreter of “Love After Love” He has also written various works film scriptnewspaper articles and more than one novel.

However, despite the urging of his publishers, he refused to write autobiographical workuntil it came health epidemic And because of this the imprisonment he faced in March 2020 forced him to reconsider the idea.

that was the beginning “Childhood and youth. Memories”Edited by Planeta, where fito pages does, throughout 400 pages, A tour of the main events that marked both his personal and professional life.

Photo: Editorial Planeta

“No child is prepared to smell death.” with that phrase Argentine singer-songwriter it begins Literary work, remembering the trip to the cemetery with him Father: to face his grave Mother, Who died of a malignant tumor on March 13, 1963, just eight months after his birth.

from there Author He introspects to remember the past years, when his parents met (Daisy and Rodolfo) and how the relationship between them developed up to that moment sad result.

Photo: Editorial Planeta

Of course, this work devotes a chapter Cecilia Roth, with whom he shared over a decade of life as a couple. In his memoirs, Fito Paez recalls the day in 1988 he first saw itargentine actress In the movie “Labyrinth of Passion” Of pedro almodovar,

(…) The dancing prince, Cecilia, in a deft move, boldly and at full speed, put her lips on mine. They were soft and fleshy. No one managed to notice. It was a single movement. So delicate, sexy. I could not contain my surprise. It was a beautiful party. In that very beautiful little Mediterranean house by the sea, next to the lighthouse that guides the sailors, I fell in love with Cecilia.

He was immediately infatuated, but thought that a woman like him would never fall in love with him. What happened after that is a History which many have counted in pieces People.

Photo: Editorial Planeta

Absolutely, fito pages dedicate space in this book to talk about them music career And the moments that made him famous.

“Childhood and youth. Memories” had already been submitted MexicoAfter being released in other countries first.

