FitSpirit Celebrations | Sport without pressure, without judgment and without competition

“The mandate, today, there is only one and it is to have fun! “, Launches a facilitator of the FitSpirit program at the microphone, while the teenagers begin to arrive by the hundreds at Maisonneuve Park, in Montreal.

Katherine Harvey Pinard

The Press

It’s FitSpirit’s day of celebrations on Tuesday morning. More than 2,000 teenage girls aged 12 to 17, from dozens of different schools, are expected for this event, which crowns the organization’s year. A first in three years — thank you, pandemic.

The objective of this gathering, in continuity with the program’s mission, is to offer teenage girls an opportunity to play sports with friends in a festive atmosphere, without pressure, without judgment and without competition.

“Our message is that we each have a sport that sticks to our skin, explains to The Press FitSpirit founder Claudine Labelle. You just have to find it! That is our mandate. It’s to say: “You’re going to trip. If there are barriers that prevent you from doing so, we will eliminate them”. »

All over the park, representatives of different sports federations or organizations welcome young women to make them try a sport: ultimate frisbee, soccer, ringette, rugby, judo, handball, boxing, volleyball, parasports… There are everything, for all tastes.

At the end of the field, five girls experience yoga and try — in vain — to balance on one leg. A little further on, four others are laughing heartily while trying out pétanque.

“I really find it fun that all the girls, we can come and play sports together! says Ariane, a 13-year-old triathlete and freestyle skier who took advantage of the day to try boxing. “Sport brings me happiness. When I’m stressed, what helps me is going to play sports. »

“According to statistics, there are 9 out of 10 girls who do not do any physical activity,” recalls Alain Taillefer, president of the École de pétanque du Québec. If you can get them to have fun, even if it’s not a lot of physical effort, there are still advantages [à la pétanque]. There is the motor, sensory, social and intellectual side. »

Invested godmothers



PHOTO ROBERT SKINNER, THE PRESS Professional dancer Kim Gingras, sponsor of FitSpirit, and freestyle skier Justine Dufour-Lapointe

Around 10 a.m., everyone gathers in front of the big stage erected for the occasion, where a group warm-up is planned. The thousands of young women do not have to be prayed to take part.

At 10:50 a.m., the groups arrive in waves in front of an inflatable arch to set off for a 5 km. Two distinguished guests are there to encourage them: freestyle skier Justine Dufour-Lapointe and professional dancer and choreographer Kim Gingras, both FitSpirit godmothers.

“The goal is to motivate each other girls and to have fun, to do a sports activity, to move outside. And that this activity is a beautiful memory and that the girls continue to keep these beautiful habits of life all their progress and all their lives, ”says Dufour-Lapointe, who is in her third year as godmother of the program with her two sisters, Max and Chloe.

“That’s FitSpirit, she continues. It’s simple as anything, but it takes events like this to offer young people experiences, to give them the opportunity to move in a beautiful context, where they are not judged and where there is no competition. […] They don’t need to be Olympic champions, they just need to have the taste. »

Kim Gingras, for her part, has been the organization’s sponsor for only a few months. The one who danced for big stars such as Beyoncé and Justin Timberlake offered, during the pandemic, virtual conferences with schools registered in the Fillactive program.

“I think you have to stay curious. This is what I invite young people to do. [Quand j’étais jeune], I did some karate, badminton, running, gymnastics. It was when I came across dance that I said to myself: “wow, that’s what calls me”. »

Anniversary



PHOTO ROBERT SKINNER, THE PRESS FitSpirit celebrations at Parc Maisonneuve, Montreal

FitSpirit is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year. The program has come a long way since it was founded by Claudine Labelle in 2007. No less than 230 schools and 6,250 teenage girls are now registered.

“I had envisioned something big for FitSpirit, but so big? So powerful? I do not believe. We often minimize the impact we can have in people’s lives. I have seen lives changed. Girls who grew up in FitSpirit, who come back to me and say: I’m lucky that I came across FitSpirit. Now I want to move and I do it with my gang. »

Her team made sure to be there for the young girls during the pandemic, including offering virtual workouts.

“There are young people who were sinking and it was important to hang them up,” she said. It was very difficult to find the magic recipe in such complex circumstances. But I think we succeeded, sincerely. »

FitSpirit gatherings are also planned in Trois-Rivières, Quebec, Rimouski, Sainte-Gertrude-Manneville and Port-Cartier over the next few days.