fiumicino events month August will continue until the end of August

Posted on
Tonight with “Fiumicino estate” appointment with “Notti di cinema” starting from 21 at the elderly center of Passoscuro. It closes on Saturday 28 August with the presentation of two books on agency journalism by Cesare Proietti and Stefano Polli

The appointments with Fiumicino Estate will continue until August 28, the calendar of summer events in the airport city and hamlets.

THE CALENDAR OF EVENTS

  • Today, Friday 20 August, at 9 pm, for the film review “Notti di cinema” by the Film Commission-Acis, screening of the film “There is time” by Walter Veltroni at the elderly center in Passoscuro.
  • Saturday 21 August at 9 pm for the Film Festival “Notti di cinema” by the Film Commission-Acis, screening of the film “Pets 2” by Chris Renaud in via Francesco Marcolini in Torrimpietra.
  • Saturday 21 August at 9 pm at the Casa della Cultura / Biblioteca Pallotta in Fregene, meeting with Ernesto Benelli, delegate of the mayor for the protection and enhancement of the historical heritage of the Municipality “Stories and legends of the territory … never told before”.
  • Tuesday 24 August at 9 pm for the film review “Notti di cinema” by the Film Commission-Acis, screening of the film “Io c’e” by Alessandro Aronadio in via Emilio Pasquini in Testa di Lepre.
  • Wednesday 25 August at 9 pm at the Casa della Cultura / Biblioteca Pallotta in Fregene screening of the film “The girl on the train” with Emily Blunt.
  • Friday 27 August at 6.30 pm at the Casa della Cultura / Pallotta Library in Fregene reading by Marcello Teodonio “Dante and Rome”.
  • Saturday 28 August at 6.30 pm at the Casa della Cultura / Pallotta Library in Fregene presentation of two books on agency journalism by Cesare Protetti and Stefano Polli.

