Fiumicino the busiest, Malpensa is approaching, but the flights are empty means- Corriere.it



The gates of Bergamo-Orio al Serio airport (photo Sacbo)

80.7 million passengers passed through Italian airports in 2021, the second year of the coronavirus. Numbers up compared to those of 2020, but down by more than 58% compared to the values ​​of 2019, before the outbreak of the pandemic. This is the assessment made by Assaeroporti, the association that brings together most of the airports in our country. An elaboration of the Courier service on the data provided by the organization shows that in the Italian skies the actual travelers last year were 60.4 million, eliminating the double counting of travelers on domestic flights (in the association bulletin they are calculated twice: one from the airport of departure, the other in that of arrival).





The two periods of the year Some light, but still many shadows in short in our skies. And after all, the various waves and the appearance of the coronavirus variants have forced the states to tighten on the movements. And this, explains Assaeroporti in a note, made its effects felt “at least until May 2021. In the first five months of last year, traffic in national airports marked a contraction of 86% compared to 2019, reaching values ​​close to those observed in spring 2020, during the months of generalized lockdown ».

The curves And moreover the evolution of traffic – analyzed by Courier service – confirms the summary of the trade association. Up to April the movements were very low, so much so that the passengers were about one million per month. In May, the curve rises slightly, before doubling in June and doubling again between July and August. Just in August it reached its peak with 9.8 million people transported. The autumn resurgence of infections – especially in Eastern Europe and Germany – significantly reduced flows on international flights in November.

National and foreign traffic The arrival of Omicron in December didn’t have much impact, looking at the numbers. But the whole of 2021, with the fluctuating evolution of the pandemic, keeps the gap between flows firm with – explains Assaeroporti – “a partial recovery of the national segment, -35.1% on pre-pandemic volumes, while traffic is suffering. international, which stood at -70.4%, thus highlighting a restart of the two-speed sector “. In his analysis the Courier service it did not consider general aviation flows (private flights).

The ranking At the airport level, Rome Fiumicino retains the record with 11.7 million. But, as in the past year, the historical gap with Milano Malpensa (9.6 million) fell considerably. Bergamo-Orio al Serio is third with 6.5 million, not far from Catania (6.1 million). In fifth place Naples (4.62) which slightly beats Palermo (4.57). The other two airports in Milan and Rome – Linate and Ciampino – are respectively in seventh place (4.3 million) and twelfth (2.3 million). In short, between AdR (the company that manages the Roman airports) and Sea (Milanese airports) it is almost a draw.

Olbia on top of the recovery But the ranking changes if you go to see the comparison with 2019, pre-Covid. In this case, the airports of the South and the Islands show the highest recovery rates. With the exception of small airports (such as Parma), Trapani and Lampedusa, for example, saw more passengers in 2021 than two years earlier. Going on stopovers with important volumes, here is that in first place – for recovery – there is the Olbia-Costa Smeralda airport with -30% compared to 2019 and without considering private flights which in Olbia are a significant slice. Brindisi (-31%) also recovered a lot, as did Linate (-34%) which, however, enjoys the double effect of the greater recovery on national / European flights (not having the extra EU and intercontinental flights) and the closure for three months in 2019 of the airport for the reconstruction of the runway.

New flows for Covid Looking at the two main airports, Malpensa (-66.7%) recovers better than Fiumicino (-73.2%), even if the drop is still significant. The pandemic “has changed the distribution of traffic in Italian airports, with stops on the islands which, benefiting from national tourism, record signs of recovery that are more evident than the system average”, explains Assaeroporti. “On the other hand, airports with a strong international and intercontinental vocation are struggling to restart, due to the maintenance of restrictions on travel outside the EU”.

An average of 109 passengers per flight Going deeper into the data processed by the Courier service it turns out that each national or international flight over Italian skies recorded an average of 109 passengers, with a minimum of 60 in January and a maximum of 137 in November. By separating the average by type of traffic, a greater number is confirmed, on average, on domestic flights (120) compared to international / intercontinental flights (104). This is consistent with aircraft fill rates which, in 2021, stood at around 50.4%: in short, half-full flights. And this time without an on-board distancing obligation as it had been in 2020.

The decline in Europe Not that it has gone much better in Europe. Data from Aci Europe – the association that represents the airports of the Old Continent – show a drop of 59% on 2019. “After losing 1.72 billion passengers in 2020, we lost another 1.4 billion in 2021”, explains Olivier Jankovec, general manager of Aci Europe, recalling the restrictions, the lockdowns, the buffers. “The flows improved in the second half of the year with vaccines and the European Covid-19 green certificate, but the airports remain in severe financial difficulty”.

The solidity of the cargo Non-negative news comes from freight traffic: volumes handled by air reached the levels of 2019 (+ 0.2%). Malpensa – which is at the heart of MSC and Lufthansa’s development plans should they take the majority of Ita Airways – confirms itself as the main cargo hub in the country: almost 70% of goods passed through the Lombard airport. “The sector needs adequate support to face the challenges of the restart and the ecological and digital transition – explains Assaeroporti in the note – for the benefit not only of the operators in the sector but also of the territories, of the country’s economy and of employment”.

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED