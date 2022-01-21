Five-a-side football, European: Italy draws with Finland

De Matos avoids defeat on his debut in the competition: he ends 3-3 with the Scandinavians. In the other match of the group it is 4-4 between Slovenia and Kazakhstan

The European futsal national team started with a draw (3-3) torn in the final seconds. In Groningen (Holland), Massimiliano Bellarte’s Italy was saved just over a minute from the end by Cainan De Matos’ second goal of the evening, who avoided a defeat against Finland that would have immediately set the path uphill for the blues. In the other Group B match, 4-4 between Slovenia and Kazakhstan: the second match against the Slovenians on Monday at 5.30 pm.

Emotions – Mammarella, Nicolodi, Musumeci, Merlim and Gaio the starting quintet deployed by Bellarte for the return of Italy in an international competition four years later. Debut for 11 of the 14 Azzurri squads: Mammarella, Fortini and Merlim the only ones with at least one European behind. After 53 seconds, however, Italy found themselves immediately under for Alamikkotervo’s goal. The reaction was immediate and led to Nicolodi’s equalizer. Italy continued to push, hitting a post with Merlim and finding a rescue on the line always on the left of Merlim, who arrived in the Netherlands a few hours later than his teammates after being negativized. Before the interval, another pole of Italy with Nicolodi.

Second half – Clear tactical theme: Italy to push and play the game, Finland to defend and try to take advantage of the opportunities granted by the Azzurri and inactive balls. In any case, Italy, at the start of the recovery, has shown that it does not have great ideas, but has still relied on the infinite quality of Merlim. The 2-1 goal was scored by De Matos, on an assist from Alano, but Italy then found itself under: first Alamikkotervo found the crossing on a free-kick from long distance, then Autio at 7’37 ” on play corner kick brought back the ghosts of 2020, when a draw against Finland cost Italy the non-qualification for the World Cup in Lithuania.

Bellarte called time out and inserted Musumeci goalkeeper of movement: Merlim first hit a crossbar (thanks to the deviation of the goalkeeper Koivumäki), then an outside post. The tie came at 1m16 ” from the end, again with De Matos. Bellarte kept the moving goalkeeper in the field to try to win it, but the Finnish block held.

January 20 – 10:43 pm

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link