Five accused of fraud perpetrated from a Doral clinic are convicted

A Miami judge sentenced the last of five defendants for his role in a health care fraud scheme operated from a physical therapy clinic in the City of Doral. The quintet was charged with claiming payments for services not rendered and using the business to fraudulently obtain COVID-19 pandemic relief funds.

The US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida reported that based on evidence presented in court, the billing fraud conspiracy resulted in more than $8 million in false claims submitted to the Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) health insurance company.

Most of the claims were for unnecessary or never provided physical therapy treatments, such as electrical stimulation, ultrasound therapy and therapeutic exercise, as well as durable medical equipment, he said.

The clinic’s two owners, identified by authorities as Carlos Rafael Saez Dorta, 42, and Verónica Ramos Hernández, 35, also used the business, Polyclinic Healthcare Corp., to fraudulently obtain relief funds for the COVID-19.

Evidence showed that in 2021 Saez and Ramos applied for a $607,585 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan, as well as a $500,000 Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). ).

As a result, Saez and Ramos received more than $1 million through these COVID-19 relief programs, “stealing money meant for legitimate small businesses suffering from the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the US attorney’s office said.

Saez was sentenced to 135 months in prison, after a jury trial, three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $4,434,069 in restitution.

Ramos was sentenced to 135 months in prison, three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $4,434,069 in restitution, following a jury trial.

The other three defendants in the case were Michael Burrowes, 43, a patient recruiter, who pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 46 months in prison, three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $73,116.61 in restitution.

Dianelis Garcia Alvarez, 41, an office manager, also pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 35 months in prison, three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $357,256 in restitution.

Deandre Mitchell Gabriel, 33, a patient recruiter, was sentenced after a guilty plea to 24 months in jail, three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $30,810 in restitution.

The announcement of the case and the respective convictions were made by Juan Antonio González, US Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, and George L. Piro, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Miami Field Office.