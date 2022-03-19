Five-alarm fire in NY affects more than 30 premises

A five alarm fire occurred this Thursday in Queens NY, generated waves of thick black smoke, when the flames destroyed a building where more than 30 commercial kiosks operated.

The fire broke out on the first floor of the building on Main Street in Flushing shortly before 6 a.m.

Hours later, the building collapsed, and two neighboring businesses were severely damaged. Some 200 firefighters responded to battle the flames, and at least three were injured.

As the flames tore through the building, the roof partially collapsed.

According to data published by the ABC7 chain, the black smoke not only rose into the sky, but also leaked underground inside the subway station, which stopped the 7 train service at the height of the morning commute.

FDNY Acting Chief of Operations Richard Blatus said fire crews would remain on the scene for hours dousing hot spots.

“We will be here most of the day, and into the night,” he said. “Once the fire is completely out, we’ll have (Buildings Department) assess the structure and see what kind of searches we can run.”

According to El Diario NY, the causes of the fire are still under investigation.