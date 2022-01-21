Five alternative cryptocurrencies to Bitcoin

Bitcoin is not the only option for those who want to invest in cryptocurrencies. Here are the 5 best alternatives in 2022

The competition of Bicoin: invest your earnings wisely

In the first weeks of January 2021, the value of Bitcoin reached around $ 40,000. In one week, the price fell by almost 3% but it is still the most popular of the cryptocurrencies, with 69% of traders continuing to choose BTC and hold the coin for an average of 84 days. The forecasts for the new year are rosy for those who want to buy Bitcoin or Dogecoin, with a value that could reach as much as $ 100,000.

A prohibitive sum, right? Certainly not for everyone. For this, there are altcoins, that is, alternative digital currencies to BTC. And there is certainly no shortage of alternatives given that, as of January 2022, there are over 8,000 cryptocurrencies in the market. In short, the options are not lacking and perhaps they are too many. So much so that it’s time to see which digital currencies are worth investing in.

Five cryptocurrencies to invest in that aren’t Bitcoin

Here are the best alternatives for those who don’t have $ 40,000 to buy Bitcoin.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Buying Dogecoin is certainly accessible to all investors, as the all-time high is $ 0.74 in May 2021. Since then, the price has been volatile but has never peaked. Dogecoin’s value since the beginning of 2022 is around $ 0.20. In one week, the price of this digital currency increased by 5.23%.

The big prediction for 2022 is that DOGE will hit $ 1, which would be the new record. Given that Dogecoin value grew by 3100% in 2021, it is not hard to believe that the coin will continue its rise. With more and more platforms and e-commerce sites accepting payments in DOGE, the popularity of this cryptocurrency will continue to grow.

Solana (SOL)

Another digital coin that had unexpected success in 2021 is Solana, with an all-time high of $ 260.06, a big increase from the value of $ 0.71 in 2020. The outlook for this new year is rosy with a value that could return to the sum of $ 120.

In fact, the American giant Bank of America is betting on Solana and on cryptocurrency trading in general, so much so as to define SOL as the next “seen in the ecosystem of digital assets.” This is a significant push and approval, which comes directly from Bank of America.

Ethereum (ETH)

The second in command, right behind Bitcoin. In January, its value peaked at $ 3,383 with an outstanding offering of ETH 119.2 million. From April 2016 to January 2022, the value of ETH grew by 33,500%, going from $ 11 up to $ 3,700.

What are the forecasts for the next 11 months? With a price that, for now, is around $ 30,000 and $ 40,000; but it is extremely volatile. While it is not experiencing the same levels of growth as other altcoins, ETH continues to be the most popular alternative for those who do not want to buy Bitcoin.

Polkadot (DOT)

Between September 2020 and January 2022, the DOT value increased by 925%, from $ 2.93 up to $ 30.04. The all-time high was $ 55, with an outstanding offer of $ 987.6 million. Of all cryptocurrencies, it is seventh in popularity and was even developed by Ethereum founder Gavin Wood in 2020.

Predictions predict that Polkadot’s value will continue to rise, breaking down the $ 30 barrier. It could grow by as much as 20%, forgetting prices as low as $ 23. Or the price of $ 26, when the coin has lost 7% in value recently. All obstacles that can be overcome, according to cryptocurrency trading experts.

Cardano (ADA)

With a market capital of over $ 44 billion, Cardano is the latest of our 5 digital coins for those looking to invest in cryptocurrencies. In the period between January 2017 and the same period of 2022, its value grew by 6,600%, starting at $ 0.02 to reach $ 1.34. Impressive numbers and, even better, accessible to the majority of investors. Experts are not ruling out that this coin could go as high as $ 10, making it one of the most promising cryptocurrencies of the future.

These 5 digital coins are the best alternatives to Bitcoin. All have potential for growth, which is also demonstrated by the historical trends in their values. Now, cryptocurrency trading is truly accessible, for all budgets and needs.