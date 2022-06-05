Five appointments with ABBA | Culture

The ABBA Museum is the temple to the history of the band. Costumes, a replica of the mythical Polar Studio, prizes and an extensive audiovisual archive. The story of the quartet that said goodbye in 1982 and now returns with a new show, shows its legacy in Stockholm since 2013, when the ABBA Museum opened its doors to highlight their career through an interactive experience. Visitors can become holograms, dress up in concert finery and pretend they are the fifth member of the group. One of the most special pieces in this place is the electronic piano connected to Andersson’s own instrument in his studio, which sounds in real time if the musician plays.

Since this March, the museum also has an installation on the group’s new project, ABBA Voyage. The sample exhibits interviews with Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson and explains the details of the technological gear of this concert. An appetizer of the current multimedia show that can now be seen in London.

In the same museum building, in Stockholm, is the Pop House Hotel, an extension to the museum that has the official permission of the group and that can be added as an experience. The site offers small shows about the group, has a suite room full of replica platinum records and even offers a stay inspired by the Greek island where the story of the musical is set.

Skopelos is the Greek island of Mama Mia! the movie. Since this film version of the musical in 2008, the pilgrimage of fans to this corner of the Aegean Sea has not stopped. Performed by the great cast of Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Christine Baranski, Pierce Brosnan and Colin Firth, the film is set on the fictional Greek island of Kalokair, for which Skopelos and its beaches served as the setting. Although most of the sequences were shot in studios in London, many of the exteriors were shot on this 95-kilometer island full of pine and fir trees interspersed with little white houses. The wedding of the film, for example, was recorded in the hermitage of Agios Ioannis Prodromos. The scene of Sophie jumping off the boat to swim to her engaged Sky was on Kastani beach, while Milia’s beach was the scene of the dance next to the beach bar. The popular moment of the song Mamma Mia It is on Glisteri beach, and other points such as the port of Skópelos also set the film.

Another appointment for lovers of the group is its well-known musical Mama Mia!, one of the most popular shows in the world, and which returns to Madrid in October this year. It has been triumphing for years in cities like London and New York, and after years of absence in Madrid, the story with music and lyrics by Benny and Björn will meet at the Rialto Theater in Madrid with a new production by SOM Produce, the musical production company like Billy Elliot and Grease. The musical comedy, with a libretto by Catherine Johnson, is a review of the group’s most emblematic songs, such as dancing-queen, Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! Y petite.

Mama Mia! The Party brings together food, music and dance at London’s O2 concert hall. Set on the Greek island of Skópelos, the plan offers a gastronomic experience with a Greek menu while attending a show with a different story from the musical and the movie. A Björn Ulvaeus production.